Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard Ranks 41st Globally as Bulgaria’s Most Expensive Shopping Street

U.S. Travel Advisory: Bulgaria a Secure and Underrated European Gem
The U.S. State Department has rated Bulgaria as one of the safest destinations for travelers in Europe, assigning it a Level 1 status, the lowest risk category
Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard continues to hold its status as Bulgaria’s most expensive shopping street, with average rents reaching 726 euros per square meter per year, according to the latest Main Streets Across the World 2025 report by Cushman & Wakefield. This places Vitosha Boulevard 41st globally in 2025, a slight rise from its 42nd position in 2024, reflecting steady demand for retail space in the capital.
The boulevard’s central location, high tourist footfall, proximity to cultural and administrative institutions, and concentration of both international and local brands make it the country’s premier shopping destination. These factors help sustain interest from retailers and explain the continued growth in rents, which Cushman & Wakefield report increased by around 6% year-on-year. This growth positions Vitosha among European markets with moderate yet stable retail rent increases.
Globally, the differences are substantial. The world’s most expensive retail street in 2025 remains London’s New Bond Street, where rents exceed 20,000 euros per square meter per year. It is followed by Milan’s Via Montenapoleone and New York’s Fifth Avenue, illustrating the vast gap between Sofia’s retail market and the top international locations. Despite this, Vitosha Boulevard remains Bulgaria’s undisputed leader in retail space value, attracting both local and international brands.
Bulgaria has officially introduced a visa programme for digital nomads, allowing foreigners to live and work in the country for extended periods
Wizz Air has announced a new direct connection between Varna and Budapest, set to begin on June 8, 2026. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays, and tickets are already available on the airline’s website and mobile app, starting at
As summer temperatures soar across Europe, tourists are increasingly looking to avoid the peak months, opting for quieter, more affordable travel periods.
Greece has ushered in 2026 with higher toll fees on its northern highways, a change that will directly affect thousands of Bulgarian travelers crossing the border at Kulata en route to Thessaloniki and other destinations
The British online publication The Independent has released its ranking of the ten most attractive and affordable destinations in Europe for short city breaks in 2026.
Tourism remains a stable and steadily developing sector in Bulgaria, with further growth anticipated in 2026
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence