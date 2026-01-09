Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard Ranks 41st Globally as Bulgaria’s Most Expensive Shopping Street

Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard continues to hold its status as Bulgaria’s most expensive shopping street, with average rents reaching 726 euros per square meter per year, according to the latest Main Streets Across the World 2025 report by Cushman & Wakefield. This places Vitosha Boulevard 41st globally in 2025, a slight rise from its 42nd position in 2024, reflecting steady demand for retail space in the capital.

The boulevard’s central location, high tourist footfall, proximity to cultural and administrative institutions, and concentration of both international and local brands make it the country’s premier shopping destination. These factors help sustain interest from retailers and explain the continued growth in rents, which Cushman & Wakefield report increased by around 6% year-on-year. This growth positions Vitosha among European markets with moderate yet stable retail rent increases.

Globally, the differences are substantial. The world’s most expensive retail street in 2025 remains London’s New Bond Street, where rents exceed 20,000 euros per square meter per year. It is followed by Milan’s Via Montenapoleone and New York’s Fifth Avenue, illustrating the vast gap between Sofia’s retail market and the top international locations. Despite this, Vitosha Boulevard remains Bulgaria’s undisputed leader in retail space value, attracting both local and international brands.