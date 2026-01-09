Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard Ranks 41st Globally as Bulgaria’s Most Expensive Shopping Street

Business » TOURISM | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard Ranks 41st Globally as Bulgaria’s Most Expensive Shopping Street Photo: Stella Ivanova

Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard continues to hold its status as Bulgaria’s most expensive shopping street, with average rents reaching 726 euros per square meter per year, according to the latest Main Streets Across the World 2025 report by Cushman & Wakefield. This places Vitosha Boulevard 41st globally in 2025, a slight rise from its 42nd position in 2024, reflecting steady demand for retail space in the capital.

The boulevard’s central location, high tourist footfall, proximity to cultural and administrative institutions, and concentration of both international and local brands make it the country’s premier shopping destination. These factors help sustain interest from retailers and explain the continued growth in rents, which Cushman & Wakefield report increased by around 6% year-on-year. This growth positions Vitosha among European markets with moderate yet stable retail rent increases.

Globally, the differences are substantial. The world’s most expensive retail street in 2025 remains London’s New Bond Street, where rents exceed 20,000 euros per square meter per year. It is followed by Milan’s Via Montenapoleone and New York’s Fifth Avenue, illustrating the vast gap between Sofia’s retail market and the top international locations. Despite this, Vitosha Boulevard remains Bulgaria’s undisputed leader in retail space value, attracting both local and international brands.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vitosha, street, sofia, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

U.S. Travel Advisory: Bulgaria a Secure and Underrated European Gem

The U.S. State Department has rated Bulgaria as one of the safest destinations for travelers in Europe, assigning it a Level 1 status, the lowest risk category

Business » Tourism | January 9, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Over 1,000 Complaints Flood Bulgaria's Revenue Agency Over Unjustified Price Hikes in Three Days

From Monday to Wednesday this week, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) received more than 1,000 complaints regarding unjustified price hikes

Society | January 9, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Without a Plan: General Warns Country Has No Clear National Strategy

Bulgaria has never established an official national strategy or doctrine, and the state appears reluctant to define long-term objectives

Politics » Defense | January 9, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Greek Farmers Extend Border Blockade into Second Day, Disrupting Traffic to Bulgaria

The border between Bulgaria and Greece remains heavily affected as Greek farmers continue their protests for the second consecutive day

Society | January 9, 2026, Friday // 09:16

Road Conditions in Bulgaria Remain Challenging as Snow and Ice Persist

Following recent heavy snowfalls, road conditions across Bulgaria continue to be difficult, with winter hazards affecting travel nationwide.

Society » Environment | January 9, 2026, Friday // 09:00

Bulgaria Braces for Freezing Friday with Snow, Ice and Strong Winds

Bulgaria will face harsh winter conditions on Friday, January 9, with low temperatures, snow and strong winds in several regions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Society » Environment | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 16:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Bulgaria Opens Doors to Digital Nomads with New One-Year Visa

Bulgaria has officially introduced a visa programme for digital nomads, allowing foreigners to live and work in the country for extended periods

Business » Tourism | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 14:00

Varna to Budapest: New Direct Flights Launch for Summer 2026

Wizz Air has announced a new direct connection between Varna and Budapest, set to begin on June 8, 2026. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays, and tickets are already available on the airline’s website and mobile app, starting at

Business » Tourism | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 11:32

September Emerges as Europe’s New Favorite Month for Holidays in 2026

As summer temperatures soar across Europe, tourists are increasingly looking to avoid the peak months, opting for quieter, more affordable travel periods.

Business » Tourism | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 13:54

Bulgarian Travelers Face Higher Fees as Greek Highway Tolls Rise in 2026

Greece has ushered in 2026 with higher toll fees on its northern highways, a change that will directly affect thousands of Bulgarian travelers crossing the border at Kulata en route to Thessaloniki and other destinations

Business » Tourism | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 14:03

Sofia Second Most Affordable European Destination for Short City Breaks

The British online publication The Independent has released its ranking of the ten most attractive and affordable destinations in Europe for short city breaks in 2026.

Business » Tourism | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

Tourism in Bulgaria Expected to Grow in 2026

Tourism remains a stable and steadily developing sector in Bulgaria, with further growth anticipated in 2026

Business » Tourism | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 13:50
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria