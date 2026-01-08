Bulgaria Faces Sharp Weather Shift on Thursday: Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds Expected

Bulgaria Faces Sharp Weather Shift on Thursday: Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds Expected

Bulgaria is set for a sharp weather change on Thursday as a cold front moves across the country, bringing rain, snow, and a noticeable drop in temperatures. According to forecaster Kalin Petrov on the NIMH website, the day will be mostly cloudy with continued precipitation, which could be heavy in some areas. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible along the frontal boundary. As temperatures fall, rain will turn to snow, particularly in Northern Bulgaria and in the mountainous regions, where a snow cover is expected to form. By evening, the precipitation will gradually ease from the northwest.

Winds will shift from the northwest and strengthen, carrying cold air across the country. In the Upper Thracian Lowland and the Danube Plain, gusts may reach storm levels. Snow drifts are likely in mountain passes and the Ludogorie region, while ice floes could appear in the northwest. Daytime temperatures will remain relatively steady, ranging from minus 1° to minus 3° in the northwest, up to 13°–15° in the southeast. In Sofia, temperatures will vary from a low of minus 3° to a high of around minus 2°. Atmospheric pressure will rise during the day but will remain below the monthly average.

Authorities have issued a yellow and red weather warning for January 8 in parts of the country due to heavy rainfall and strong winds. Mountain regions, especially the Rila-Rhodope area, are expected to see significant precipitation, which may turn to snow at lower elevations. Winds will be strong to stormy from the west-northwest, with maximum temperatures at 1,200 meters reaching around 0° and at 2,000 meters around minus 5°.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will be cloudy and windy, with rain showers and occasional thunderstorms. Moderate to strong west-northwest winds are expected, with maximum temperatures ranging from 12° to 16°. Sea water temperatures will be 9°–11°, with waves at 3–4 points.

In Sofia, the sun will rise at 7:57 a.m. and set at 5:10 p.m., giving a day length of 9 hours and 13 minutes. The moon will set at 10:51 a.m. and rise at 11:08 p.m., currently two days before the last quarter.

