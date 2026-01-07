Bulgaria’s 'Third March' Moves Toward Party Registration Amid Dispute Over Radev’s Role

January 7, 2026, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s 'Third March' Moves Toward Party Registration Amid Dispute Over Radev’s Role

The “Third March” movement has submitted documents to the Sofia City Court seeking registration as a political party, the organization announced. In a public statement, the formation said the move was intended to continue what it described as a struggle for the country’s prosperity. At the same time, “Third March” sent an open letter to President Rumen Radev, declaring that it regards him as its informal leader.

In the letter, the movement claims that thousands of people across the country are organizing in support of the president and preparing to take part in upcoming elections. According to the statement, these supporters are described as ordinary citizens seeking deep and genuine change in the way Bulgaria is governed. The emergence of the “Third March” party is presented as part of this broader process. The movement says it was the first to openly and clearly declare support for Radev, while stressing that similar initiatives are appearing daily in different regions. In its words, many of these citizens see Gen. Rumen Radev as the only real chance for meaningful change and responsible governance.

The process of forming the party began on December 20 last year in Nessebar, when the “Third March” movement launched formal steps to establish a political organization under the same name. At that time, the movement’s chairman, Tihomir Atanasov, told journalists that an initiative committee would organize a founding congress and complete the procedures required for official registration. He said the movement supports President Radev’s policies and considers him its informal leader, describing this stance as an expression of civic support rather than a formal political affiliation.

Atanasov also announced that the future “Third March” party intends to take part in the next parliamentary elections. According to him, the organization currently has around 5,000 members.

However, prior to these developments, President Rumen Radev publicly distanced himself from the movement. On November 1, the head of state stated that “Third March,” the movement advocating a presidential republic, and other related formations had no connection to him or to the presidency.

Following the meeting in Nessebar, the president’s press office reiterated this position in a statement released on December 22. In it, Radev once again rejected claims that he is linked to the newly formed party or that he accepts the role of its informal leader. The statement emphasized that individuals presenting themselves as organizers of a party in his name or collecting funds on his behalf are fraudsters and figures associated with oligarchic interests.

Bulgaria’s President Radev Distances Himself From “Third March” Political Movement

Bulgaria: Third March Registers as Party, Backs President Radev as Its 'Informal Leader'

