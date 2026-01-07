Bulgarian National Bank to Work Overtime on Saturdays for Lev to Euro Exchange

The Bulgarian National Bank announced extended Saturday working hours at its cash desks throughout January, citing increased demand related to Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026. The additional working days are scheduled for January 10, 17, 24, and 31, all Saturdays, and will apply both to BNB facilities and to the territorial units of Cash Services Company AD across the country.

At the BNB’s central building in Sofia, located at 1 Knyaz Alexander I Square, cash desks will operate exclusively for individuals. They will carry out exchanges of banknotes and coins withdrawn from circulation, provided the legal exchange period has not expired, converting levs into euros. Client service hours at this location will run continuously from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The BNB Cash Center in Sofia’s Polygona district, at 10 Mihail Tenev Street, will also work on the designated Saturdays. There, individuals will be able to exchange withdrawn banknotes and coins from levs into euros within the valid exchange period. In addition, legal entities will be able to exchange withdrawn coins under the same conditions. The working hours for clients at the Cash Center will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., without interruption.

Cash desks operated by Cash Services Company AD in several cities will also be open on these Saturdays. These include offices in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel district (16 Ivan Hadzhiyski Street), Pleven (58B Kliment Ohridski Street), Plovdiv (2 Yagodovsko Shosse Boulevard), Varna (23 Tsaribrod Street), and Burgas (8 Alexander the Great Street). At these locations, only the exchange of banknotes and coins withdrawn from circulation from levs into euros will be carried out, provided the exchange period has not expired. Client service hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a lunch break between 12:00 and 12:30 p.m.

The Bulgarian National Bank also reiterated that euro coins bearing a Bulgarian national design will be valid for use across all eurozone countries. In addition, they can be used in several non-eurozone states and territories where the euro is an official or widely accepted currency, including Vatican City, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Montenegro, and Kosovo, as well as EU overseas territories such as Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, Réunion, Mayotte, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, and the Canary Islands. According to the BNB, this ensures that euro coins with a Bulgarian national side will circulate widely among all users of the common currency.