Eurozone Inflation Returns to ECB Target at 2%

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Eurozone Inflation Returns to ECB Target at 2%

Annual inflation in the euro area eased to 2% in December 2025, down from 2.1% in November, in line with expectations, according to preliminary figures released by Eurostat. This marks the lowest inflation reading in the currency bloc since August 2025 and signals a return to the European Central Bank’s target, reinforcing market views that interest rates are likely to stay unchanged in the near term.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.2% in December, reversing a 0.3% decline recorded in November. Despite the monthly uptick, the overall annual trend continued to soften toward the ECB’s benchmark.

The moderation in headline inflation was driven by slower price increases in several key categories. Services inflation eased to 3.4% from 3.5% a month earlier, while prices of non-energy industrial goods rose by 0.4%, down from 0.5% in November. Energy prices also played a significant role, with costs falling by 1.9% year-on-year, a sharper decline than the 0.5% drop recorded in the previous month.

By contrast, price growth for food, alcohol and tobacco picked up toward the end of 2025, accelerating to 2.6% in December from 2.4% in November, partially offsetting the disinflationary effects seen elsewhere.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy components, slowed to 2.3% from 2.4% in November. This outcome came against expectations of a fourth consecutive reading at 2.4%. On a monthly basis, core prices increased by 0.3%, indicating that underlying price pressures have not disappeared entirely.

Inflation levels varied widely across the eurozone. Estonia and Slovakia recorded the highest annual rates in December, at 4.1% each, followed by Austria at 3.9% and Croatia at 3.8%. At the other end of the spectrum, inflation was almost flat in Cyprus at 0.1%, while France posted a subdued 0.7%.

Most economists anticipate that inflation will continue to decline in the early months of 2026, potentially dipping below the ECB’s 2% target. They expect falling energy prices, a strong euro, increased imports from China and moderate wage growth to outweigh persistent domestic price pressures, particularly in the services sector.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: inflation, euro, Eurozone

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Unemployment Falls to 3.5% in November, Eurozone Hits Seven-Month Low

In November 2025, the unemployment rate across the eurozone dropped to 6.3%, marking a seven-month low and edging close to the historic record of 6.2% recorded shortly before the euro’s introduction in January 1999

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 16:07

Fewer Than Half of Bulgarians Support the Euro, Campaign Launch Was Delayed, Says PanEuropa Chairwoman

With the start of Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially completed its formal integration into the EU and adopted the single European currency, the euro

Society | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 15:23

The Transition to the Euro in Bulgaria: Prices Soar as State Reveals Institutional Weakness

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria, initially meant as a straightforward technical operation, quickly exposed systemic weaknesses and raised questions about state oversight

Novinite Insider » Opinions | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 12:44

Use Cards to Smooth Bulgaria’s Euro Transition

Vasil Velev, head of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria (AICB), warned that state administration spending is putting a heavy burden on businesses during an appearance on the BNT morning show.

Business | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 12:10

Important: Bulgaria Confirms Euro-Lev Dual Circulation Will End January 31, 2026

The Ministry of Finance has clarified that the one-month period of dual circulation of levs and euros in Bulgaria will not be extended and will officially conclude on January 31, 2026

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 18:16

Bulgarian National Bank to Work Overtime on Saturdays for Lev to Euro Exchange

The Bulgarian National Bank announced extended Saturday working hours at its cash desks throughout January, citing increased demand related to Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026

Society | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 15:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria’s Unemployment Falls to 3.5% in November, Eurozone Hits Seven-Month Low

In November 2025, the unemployment rate across the eurozone dropped to 6.3%, marking a seven-month low and edging close to the historic record of 6.2% recorded shortly before the euro’s introduction in January 1999

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 16:07

Bulgaria Begins EU Entry-Exit System for Non-Schengen Travelers

Bulgaria has begun operating a new system to monitor travelers from non-EU countries at its external borders, now in its second day of implementation.

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 13:32

Rising Desire to Reverse Brexit as 10-Year Anniversary Approaches

A majority of British citizens would support rejoining the European Union if given the opportunity, a new survey indicates. According to a nationally representative online poll conducted by Deltapoll among 1,997 adults between December 16 and 18, 2025, 58

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 13:00

Farmers Take Paris by Storm: Tractors Block Arc de Triomphe

French farmers staged a large-scale protest in Paris on Thursday, driving tractors into the city and blocking major landmarks, including the Arc de Triomphe and stretches of the Champs-Élysées

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 11:00

Trump Floats Military Option for Greenland as Europe Pushes Back

US President Donald Trump is weighing a range of options to bring Greenland under American control, including the possible use of military force, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

World » EU | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 10:00

Digital Euro Moves Closer: First Unmanned Rollout Planned for Next Year

The first practical phase of the digital euro is expected to begin next year through an initial unmanned rollout, marking a key step toward the creation of a European digital currency designed to complement cash

World » EU | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 17:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria