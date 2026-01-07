Americans Eye Lukoil Acquisition, Including Bulgaria’s Burgas Refinery

Business » ENERGY | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 13:37
Bulgaria: Americans Eye Lukoil Acquisition, Including Bulgaria’s Burgas Refinery

American energy companies Chevron and Quantum Capital Group are reportedly preparing a USD22 billion bid to acquire the sanctioned Russian oil giant Lukoil, according to the Financial Times. The offer would cover the company’s refineries and over 2,000 gas stations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, including the Burgas refinery in Bulgaria, as well as various tax warehouses. The deal is said to have potential backing from the Donald Trump administration, which has allowed American firms to negotiate with Lukoil until January 17. At the current rate, USD22 billion is roughly €20.3 billion.

Chevron and Quantum Energy Partners are reportedly planning to split Lukoil’s international assets if the acquisition goes through. The Financial Times cites sources indicating that the two companies aim to purchase the full portfolio of Lukoil’s foreign holdings, with a long-term strategy to divide these assets between them. This structure of the deal appears to have the potential support of the Trump administration.

Lukoil was placed under sanctions on October 22, 2025, by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), targeting the company and its subsidiaries, including Lukoil – Western Siberia, Lukoil – Kaliningradmorneft, Lukoil – Perm, Uraloil, RITEK, and Lukoil – AIK. Shortly after, Lukoil announced its readiness to sell its foreign assets. On December 10, OFAC extended the license allowing American companies to negotiate and finalize conditional agreements for the sale of Lukoil International GmbH, the entity consolidating Lukoil’s international holdings, Vedomosti reported.

Interest in Lukoil’s foreign assets extends beyond Chevron and Quantum. Reuters reports that around ten investors have expressed interest, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, the Carlyle Group, and Saudi Midad Energy. Earlier in December, reports also indicated that Hungary’s MOL was exploring the possibility of acquiring some of Lukoil’s overseas holdings.

Lukoil’s assets in Bulgaria, particularly the Burgas refinery, remain strategically important, not only for Bulgaria but for the broader Balkan region. The refinery, along with the company’s network of gas stations, forms a critical part of the country’s energy infrastructure and the regional supply chain.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lukoil, oil, Russian, American

Related Articles:

US Seizes Second Venezuelan-Linked Oil Tanker, Russia Condemns Action

The United States has seized a second oil tanker linked to Venezuela in a single day, as part of ongoing enforcement of sanctions against vessels transporting illicit oil

World | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 17:58

BREAKING: U.S. Forces Board Russian-Flagged Tanker Marinera After Atlantic Chase

U.

World | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 15:17

Orban Says Venezuela Developments May Benefit the World

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the latest developments in Venezuela could have a positive effect on global energy markets, according to remarks cited by Reuters.

World » EU | January 5, 2026, Monday // 15:08

Ukraine’s Intelligence Confirms Russian Volunteer Corps Commander Kapustin Is Alive After Fake Death Report

Information about the reported death of Russian Volunteer Corps commander Denis Kapustin was part of a deliberate operation by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU), and Kapustin is confirmed to be alive

World » Ukraine | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 15:44

Pro-Ukrainian Russian Volunteer Corps Confirms Death Of Its Commander in Nighttime Combat Operation

Denis Kapustin, known by the call sign WhiteRex and serving as commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, was killed during a combat operation on the Zaporizhzhia front on the night of December 26 to 27

World » Ukraine | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 11:40

Pro-Ukrainian Partisans Torch Russian Fighter Jets Deep Inside Russia, Kyiv Says

Pro-Ukrainian resistance fighters have set fire to two Russian Su-30 fighter jets during a nighttime operation in Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency HUR reported on December 22.

World » Russia | December 22, 2025, Monday // 15:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

First US LNG Cargo for Bulgaria in 2026 Reaches Alexandroupolis Terminal

The first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States intended for Bulgaria in 2026 has already reached the LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis

Business » Energy | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 10:03

Bulgaria Cuts Natural Gas Prices by 3.3% for January

From today, January 1, 2026, natural gas in Bulgaria becomes 3.3 percent cheaper, with the new price set at 31.15 euros, or approximately 61 leva, per megawatt-hour,

Business » Energy | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 13:07

Bulgaria: Bulgargaz Proposes Lower Natural Gas Price for January

Bulgargaz has submitted a proposal for the price of natural gas in January, setting it at 60.93 BGN per MWh, which equals 31.15 EUR per MWh, excluding charges for access, transmission, excise duties, and VAT.

Business » Energy | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 17:52

2026: A Pivotal Year for Bulgaria’s Energy Strategy

The upcoming year promises to be decisive for Bulgaria’s energy sector, determining whether the country will secure a strong position within Europe’s evolving energy and industrial framework or remain on the periphery

Business » Energy | December 29, 2025, Monday // 14:13

Bulgaria Offers Emergency Fuel Oil Supplies to North Macedonia Amid Energy Crisis

Bulgaria has offered to provide fuel oil to the Republic of North Macedonia after confirming that it holds sufficient reserves to meet domestic needs, according to the government press service.

Business » Energy | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 13:30

Bulgarian MEP on Belene NPP: 'EU Questions Why Project Remains Incomplete'

In a recent interview on Dir.bg’s program "The European Parliament in Focus," Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP from the S&D Group, addressed growing tensions between the European Commission (EC) and the European Parliament (EP)

Business » Energy | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 08:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria