Floodwaters Wash Away Bridge in Krumovgrad, Village Cut Off

A flood in the Krumovgrad region has caused significant damage, with a swollen river washing away a bridge in the village of Grivka, Bulgarian authorities reported. Torrential rains across the Eastern Rhodopes over the past night caused river levels to rise sharply, destroying infrastructure and flooding agricultural lands.

According to Krumovgrad Mayor Sebihan Mehmed, no residents are currently in immediate danger. One of the hamlets in Grivka, home to 12 people, has been cut off by the floodwaters. The Krumovitsa River is approaching critical levels, with water 30 centimeters from overflowing at the bridge connecting the city to essential services including the hospital, emergency response units, and the fire department.

The mayor announced a temporary ban on the use of water for drinking and cooking due to the risk of contamination from the flood. “I am currently on the bridge over the Krumovitsa River. Water levels are 25–30 centimeters above normal. The bridge connects key services, and we are monitoring it closely with the police and Civil Protection teams,” Mehmed said. He noted that the municipality had previously allocated funds specifically for this bridge and, in coordination with the Basin Directorate and regional authorities, cleared an 800-meter stretch of the river to reduce potential damage.

The heavy rainfall, measuring 108 liters per square meter in a single night, has inundated pumping stations in the city, likely affecting the safety of drinking water starting tomorrow. The municipality has activated its emergency headquarters and maintains constant communication with all local leaders. Alternative routes through the neighboring municipality of Kirkovo have been arranged to deliver essential supplies such as medicines and food to isolated residents.

School operations may be suspended in the afternoon to ensure the safe transport of children, as many roads in the region remain flooded. The mayor emphasized that all efforts are focused on minimizing risks to residents and maintaining essential services while the floodwaters recede.

