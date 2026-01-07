Euro Scams Hit Bulgaria: Fake Online Shops Exploit New Currency

Business | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 13:20
Euro Scams Hit Bulgaria: Fake Online Shops Exploit New Currency

A fresh wave of online scams is targeting Bulgarian consumers, exploiting the introduction of the euro and the use of generative artificial intelligence to create deceptive shopping experiences. Fraudsters have set up fake online stores offering seemingly attractive discounts on products that do not exist, often using fully AI-generated images to mislead buyers.

Gabriela Rumenova from the consumer platform “We, the Consumers” (Nie Potrebitelite) told Bulgarian National Radio that these schemes are becoming increasingly aggressive. “Every day, the sale is ‘today only’ and free delivery is ‘tonight only,’” she said, warning that fraudsters are capitalizing on emotional messaging and the holiday shopping rush to pressure consumers into hasty decisions.

One key tactic involves listing prices exclusively in euros. This is a direct violation of Bulgarian law, which requires all merchants to display prices in both leva and euros until August 8, 2026. By presenting prices only in euros, scammers obscure the true value of goods and make it harder for buyers to evaluate the legitimacy of the online store.

A notable example is the website “Mira Sofia,” which, after being exposed publicly, quickly rebranded itself as “Ivan & Elena Boutique.” These fraudulent platforms frequently claim decades of business history, yet in reality they were created only days before appearing online.

Complicating enforcement, many of these bogus shops are registered abroad, using foreign identification numbers, such as in the United Kingdom. This makes it nearly impossible for the Bulgarian Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) to take action, leaving consumers largely unprotected against overseas fraud.

Experts recommend that shoppers carefully verify the presence of a physical address and a legitimate contact number for any online store. Websites that lack such details and feature aggressive “expiring offer” timers are almost certainly fraudulent. Rumenova emphasized that the introduction of the euro does not affect consumers’ legal rights, including the 14-day period to return goods.

Bulgarian shoppers are thus advised to remain vigilant, avoid impulsive purchases, and report suspicious websites. While the euro transition aims to modernize payments and pricing, it has inadvertently opened new avenues for high-tech fraud that exploit both legal gaps and consumer trust.

Tags: scams, Internet, euro, Bulgaria

