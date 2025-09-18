Bayer Takes on Pfizer, Moderna and BioNTech Over COVID Vaccine Technology

Bulgaria's Ministry of Health Eyes Mandatory Chickenpox Vaccination for Children to Cut Severe Cases and Risks
The chickenpox vaccine is expected to significantly reduce hospitalizations, complications, and severe cases of the disease
Pharmaceutical company Bayer has initiated lawsuits against several major COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna, alleging unauthorized use of its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.
The complaints, filed in a federal court in Delaware, claim that these companies utilized technology originally developed by Bayer’s subsidiary Monsanto in the 1980s. At the time, the research focused on enhancing the stability of mRNA in crops. Bayer now asserts that the same methods were applied to preserve the genetic material in COVID-19 vaccines.
In addition, Bayer has filed a separate lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson in a New Jersey federal court, arguing that a DNA-based process in its vaccine production also infringes on Bayer patents. These cases add to a complex network of patent disputes linked to COVID-19 vaccines, which already include ongoing litigation between Moderna and Pfizer.
Bayer emphasizes that it is not seeking to halt vaccine production but is pursuing monetary compensation. Pfizer and BioNTech reported combined revenue of over .3 billion from their Comirnaty vaccine in 2024, while Moderna earned .2 billion from Spikevax. Johnson & Johnson stopped U.S. sales of its vaccine in 2023.
The lawsuits highlight Bayer’s claim that Monsanto scientists’ work in the 1980s to reduce mRNA instability in pest-resistant crops laid the foundation for techniques now allegedly used in these vaccines. The company’s legal action underscores the enduring significance of early biotechnology innovations and the high stakes surrounding mRNA technology in the pharmaceutical industry.
Nestle has initiated a precautionary recall of selected batches of infant formula across several European markets, among them Bulgaria, France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Italy and Sweden
In Bulgaria, pharmacy prices are rising, but the increases are controlled and expected to continue into the early days of the new year, according to Nikolay Kostov
Bulgaria remains among the countries with the highest levels of alcohol consumption in Europe and globally. According to World Health Organization data, the average Bulgarian aged over 15 consumes 11.2 litres of pure alcohol per year.
A noticeable and sustained rise in the prices of a number of medicines has been observed over the past several months, according to pharmacists and patient
Bulgaria has entered its typical winter health pattern, with flu cases already spreading at an epidemic level. This assessment was made by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev during an appearance on Nova TV.
According to a report from WHO/Europe, alcohol is a major contributor to injury-related fatalities, accounting for approximately one-third of such deaths.
