Bayer Takes on Pfizer, Moderna and BioNTech Over COVID Vaccine Technology

Pharmaceutical company Bayer has initiated lawsuits against several major COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna, alleging unauthorized use of its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

The complaints, filed in a federal court in Delaware, claim that these companies utilized technology originally developed by Bayer’s subsidiary Monsanto in the 1980s. At the time, the research focused on enhancing the stability of mRNA in crops. Bayer now asserts that the same methods were applied to preserve the genetic material in COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition, Bayer has filed a separate lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson in a New Jersey federal court, arguing that a DNA-based process in its vaccine production also infringes on Bayer patents. These cases add to a complex network of patent disputes linked to COVID-19 vaccines, which already include ongoing litigation between Moderna and Pfizer.

Bayer emphasizes that it is not seeking to halt vaccine production but is pursuing monetary compensation. Pfizer and BioNTech reported combined revenue of over .3 billion from their Comirnaty vaccine in 2024, while Moderna earned .2 billion from Spikevax. Johnson & Johnson stopped U.S. sales of its vaccine in 2023.

The lawsuits highlight Bayer’s claim that Monsanto scientists’ work in the 1980s to reduce mRNA instability in pest-resistant crops laid the foundation for techniques now allegedly used in these vaccines. The company’s legal action underscores the enduring significance of early biotechnology innovations and the high stakes surrounding mRNA technology in the pharmaceutical industry.