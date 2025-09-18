Bayer Takes on Pfizer, Moderna and BioNTech Over COVID Vaccine Technology

Society » HEALTH | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 12:41
Bulgaria: Bayer Takes on Pfizer, Moderna and BioNTech Over COVID Vaccine Technology @Pixabay

Pharmaceutical company Bayer has initiated lawsuits against several major COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna, alleging unauthorized use of its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

The complaints, filed in a federal court in Delaware, claim that these companies utilized technology originally developed by Bayer’s subsidiary Monsanto in the 1980s. At the time, the research focused on enhancing the stability of mRNA in crops. Bayer now asserts that the same methods were applied to preserve the genetic material in COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition, Bayer has filed a separate lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson in a New Jersey federal court, arguing that a DNA-based process in its vaccine production also infringes on Bayer patents. These cases add to a complex network of patent disputes linked to COVID-19 vaccines, which already include ongoing litigation between Moderna and Pfizer.

Bayer emphasizes that it is not seeking to halt vaccine production but is pursuing monetary compensation. Pfizer and BioNTech reported combined revenue of over .3 billion from their Comirnaty vaccine in 2024, while Moderna earned .2 billion from Spikevax. Johnson & Johnson stopped U.S. sales of its vaccine in 2023.

The lawsuits highlight Bayer’s claim that Monsanto scientists’ work in the 1980s to reduce mRNA instability in pest-resistant crops laid the foundation for techniques now allegedly used in these vaccines. The company’s legal action underscores the enduring significance of early biotechnology innovations and the high stakes surrounding mRNA technology in the pharmaceutical industry.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bayer, Pfizer, covid, vaccine

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Ministry of Health Eyes Mandatory Chickenpox Vaccination for Children to Cut Severe Cases and Risks

The chickenpox vaccine is expected to significantly reduce hospitalizations, complications, and severe cases of the disease

Society » Health | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 11:00

EU Scandal Alert: Von der Leyen’s Secret Pfizer Chats Exposed by Court Ruling

The European Union’s General Court has delivered a significant blow to the European Commission

World » EU | May 16, 2025, Friday // 10:07

New COVID-19 Variant Evades Vaccines

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning regarding a new mutation of the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, known as the FLiRT variants

Society » Health | May 10, 2024, Friday // 12:02

AstraZeneca Initiates Global Recall of COVID-19 Vaccine

In a significant move that reverberates across the global vaccination landscape, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has announced a worldwide recall of its COVID-19 vaccine

Society » Health | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

Bulgarian Court Clears 'Revival' Leader of COVID Panic Charges

Bulgaria's Sofia District Court has rendered a verdict, declaring Kostadin Kostadinov innocent of charges related to inciting fear and panic

Politics | April 8, 2024, Monday // 13:29

Investigation Reveals Corruption Allegations in Vaccine Negotiations Involving Von der Leyen

European prosecutors are delving into allegations of corruption surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine negotiations between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

World » EU | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 17:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Nestle Recalls Baby Formula Across Europe, Including Bulgaria, Over Possible Toxin Risk

Nestle has initiated a precautionary recall of selected batches of infant formula across several European markets, among them Bulgaria, France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Italy and Sweden

Society » Health | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 10:09

Bulgaria: Pharmacy Prices Rise, But Increases Are Regulated and Controlled

In Bulgaria, pharmacy prices are rising, but the increases are controlled and expected to continue into the early days of the new year, according to Nikolay Kostov

Society » Health | January 5, 2026, Monday // 12:11

Bulgaria Among World’s Heaviest Drinkers, New Data Reveal Alarming Alcohol Consumption Levels

Bulgaria remains among the countries with the highest levels of alcohol consumption in Europe and globally. According to World Health Organization data, the average Bulgarian aged over 15 consumes 11.2 litres of pure alcohol per year.

Society » Health | December 26, 2025, Friday // 10:39

Drug Prices Surge in Bulgaria, with Some Medicines Doubling or Tripling in Cost

A noticeable and sustained rise in the prices of a number of medicines has been observed over the past several months, according to pharmacists and patient

Society » Health | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 17:32

Epidemic Flu Already in Bulgaria As Cases Overtake Last Year, Expert Says

Bulgaria has entered its typical winter health pattern, with flu cases already spreading at an epidemic level. This assessment was made by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev during an appearance on Nova TV.

Society » Health | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 10:04

One in Three Injury Deaths in Europe Linked to Alcohol, Warns WHO

According to a report from WHO/Europe, alcohol is a major contributor to injury-related fatalities, accounting for approximately one-third of such deaths.

Society » Health | December 22, 2025, Monday // 09:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria