Sofia Cracks Down on Unjustified School Meal Price Hikes

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has strongly criticized recent experiments with school meal pricing, calling them unacceptable and emphasizing the need for fairness and transparency. The Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) and Sofia Municipality have launched inspections into the city’s “student meals” program following a rise in complaints about increasing prices in school canteens.

Terziev stressed that school meals are a sensitive service, adding: “Decisions must be realistic, justified, and always in the best interest of the children. There is no room for arbitrary price experiments.” The inspections are aimed at verifying complaints, engaging with all relevant parties, and ensuring corrective measures are implemented.

Preliminary findings from the CPCo show that since the start of 2026, several school canteens in Sofia have raised the final selling prices of food. Unlawful increases were specifically noted in the Krasno Selo and Vazrazhdane districts. In response, local authorities have moved quickly to rectify the situation.

Stanislav Iliev, mayor of Vazrazhdane, confirmed that the company responsible for providing meals in the district had unilaterally increased coupon prices. The company has been instructed to immediately revert to pre-January 5 prices and refund students for any overpaid amounts, either directly or through deductions from future meal coupons.

In Triaditsa, Mayor Dimitar Bozhilov indicated that inspections will continue. He emphasized that any catering contracts found in breach of regulations would be terminated, and such measures would be repeated if necessary to protect students and families.

Unjustified price hikes linked to Bulgaria’s transition to the euro are considered a serious violation. According to the CPCo, companies engaging in such practices face fines ranging from 5,000 to 100,000 leva (approximately €2,550–€51,000). Authorities have made it clear that any attempts to exploit the currency transition at the expense of children will not be tolerated.

The coordinated actions by the CPCo and municipal officials demonstrate a firm commitment to safeguarding the affordability and accessibility of school meals, ensuring that families are not burdened during the ongoing economic changes associated with the introduction of the euro.