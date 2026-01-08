Bulgaria Demands Shipowner Reimburse €270,000 for Stranded Tanker Kairos Operation

Bulgaria’s Maritime Administration has formally demanded that the owner of the oil tanker Kairos reimburse the state for all costs associated with the vessel’s removal from Bulgarian waters, totaling 270,371 euros. The agency delivered a notarized notice to the Bulgarian agent of the Chinese shipowner via a private bailiff, setting a deadline of January 12, 2026, for the payment.

The expenses cover the operation to tow the tanker from its stranded location near Ahtopol to the safer waters of the Bay of Burgas. The government had allocated 1.2 million leva (approximately 614,000 euros) for the mission, which took place on December 15, 2025. The operation involved three tugboats and a specialized generator used to activate the ship’s hydraulic system and lift its anchor, all under the supervision of the Maritime Administration.

The Kairos, flying the Gambian flag and owned by a Chinese company, had run into trouble off the Black Sea coast of Ahtopol on December 5, 2025, after the Turkish tugboat Timur Bey, initially towing the vessel, detached in Bulgarian territorial waters and returned south. The tanker, with a ten-member crew on board, required immediate intervention to prevent further danger.

Bulgaria coordinated a complex rescue and towing effort involving the Defence Ministry, the Transport and Communications Ministry, and the Maritime Administration. Naval helicopters delivered essential supplies, including food, water, communications equipment, and a generator, while evacuating most of the crew in stages. Several crew members remained on board at the request of the shipowner.

The Maritime Administration emphasized that the reimbursement is meant to cover the full state expenditure for securing and moving the tanker, ensuring that such costs do not burden the Bulgarian taxpayer. The notarial summons serves as an official request to the shipowner to settle the debt promptly.

The incident highlights both the risks of maritime operations in the region and Bulgaria’s readiness to respond to emergencies in its territorial waters. The coordinated response from multiple government agencies ensured that the stranded tanker was safely moved and that the crew received necessary support during the operation.

With the January 12 deadline approaching, the authorities expect the shipowner to reimburse the full amount of 270,371 euros. Failure to do so could trigger further legal measures, though the Maritime Administration has already taken steps to ensure the claim is formally recognized and enforceable.

This case underscores the financial responsibility of shipowners for incidents occurring in Bulgarian waters and reflects standard practice for governments managing stranded vessels, including towing, securing, and logistical support operations.

The Kairos operation marks one of the more significant maritime interventions by Bulgaria in recent years, illustrating the challenges posed by large cargo vessels in the Black Sea and the importance of having robust emergency procedures in place.

Bulgaria continues to monitor the situation, while the Maritime Administration reiterates that all costs incurred during such operations are subject to recovery from the responsible parties, in line with international maritime practice.