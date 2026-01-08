Where Do Bulgaria’s Leva and Stotinka End Up? Destroyed

January 7, 2026, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Where Do Bulgaria’s Leva and Stotinka End Up? Destroyed @novinite.com

As Bulgaria transitions to the euro, all withdrawn leva banknotes and stotinka coins will be permanently destroyed to prevent any risk of fraud or reuse. Stefan Tsvetkov, chief cashier at the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), explained that the current supply of banknotes in circulation weighs approximately 640 tons, equivalent to around 32 heavy trucks, while coins total over 7,700 tons, or more than 385 heavy trucks. All of these will be systematically removed and destroyed.

The destruction process for coins involves a specialized demonetization procedure. Machines will erase the images on the coins, and the metal will be melted down and turned into scrap, which the BNB will then sell. There is no possibility of the metals being repurposed for euro coins, as the alloys used for leva and euro coins differ. Banknotes, on the other hand, will be cut into thin strips and briquetted in secure facilities using BNB-owned equipment, ensuring that no notes can be fraudulently redeemed for euros. These measures follow standard practices applied whenever damaged or counterfeit currency is removed from circulation.

Earlier, in March 2025, the BNB announced a tender for the purchase of 7.7 million tons of scrap metal resulting from the melting of withdrawn coins. At that point, about 52,000 tons of coins were available, with the remainder expected to come from the complete withdrawal of leva coins as part of Bulgaria’s eurozone accession. The contract for the sale of scrap is set for a five-year term, with metal offered in batches of at least 10 tons. Buyers are required to transport the metal from BNB facilities in Sofia, Plovdiv, and Varna, melt it, and are strictly prohibited from recreating or assembling Bulgarian coins.

BNB data shows there are roughly 3.3 billion coins currently in circulation. The most common denominations are the 1 and 2 stotinka coins, with over 917.8 million and 862.7 million pieces, respectively. A one-stotinka coin weighs 1.8 grams, and a two-stotinka coin weighs 2.5 grams. Larger denominations, such as the 2 leva coin, are less numerous, approximately 97.1 million pieces, but each weighs 9 grams.

The destruction of the leva and stotinka marks a critical step in Bulgaria’s transition to the euro. Authorities emphasize that these procedures are designed to safeguard the integrity of the monetary system, ensuring that withdrawn currency cannot re-enter circulation or be used for fraudulent purposes. Citizens are encouraged to continue using official channels for currency exchange as the BNB finalizes the withdrawal and destruction process.

The systematic melting of coins and shredding of banknotes ensures that all withdrawn currency is fully removed from the economy. By converting the physical currency into scrap, the BNB not only prevents misuse but also recycles valuable metals responsibly. The process is being carried out under strict security protocols to eliminate any risk of theft or illicit activity during the transition period.

Tags: banknotes, coins, leva, Bulgaria

