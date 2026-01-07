Trump Floats Military Option for Greenland as Europe Pushes Back

US President Donald Trump is weighing a range of options to bring Greenland under American control, including the possible use of military force, the White House confirmed on Tuesday. According to presidential spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, Trump sees the mineral-rich Arctic territory as a key national security asset, particularly in the context of growing Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

Leavitt said the administration is discussing multiple approaches to achieve what she described as an important foreign policy objective. She underlined that, as commander in chief, Trump has access to all available instruments, including the military, although no decision has been announced. The renewed focus on Greenland comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and follows recent US military action against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump has repeatedly argued that American control of Greenland would be both necessary and strategic. He has pointed to increased competition in the Arctic, where melting ice is opening new shipping routes and exposing untapped reserves of rare earth minerals. The United States already maintains a military presence on the island through the Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland, which plays a role in missile defense and space surveillance.

Despite the White House rhetoric, senior officials have sought to calm fears of an imminent military move. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers that Trump’s preferred path remains a negotiated purchase of Greenland from Denmark. Media reports quoted Rubio as saying internal discussions should not be interpreted as preparations for an invasion.

Members of the US Congress from both parties have publicly rejected the idea of military annexation. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said such an action would not be appropriate, while Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego stated he would work to block any attempt to use force against Greenland.

At the same time, some figures within Trump’s inner circle have taken a harder line. White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said in a recent interview that Greenland should ultimately become part of the United States and claimed that no country would be willing to confront Washington militarily over its future. Miller also questioned the legal basis of Denmark’s claim to the territory.

Greenland was under Danish colonial rule for centuries before becoming an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1953. Today, it is a self-governing territory with the right to seek full independence under international law. The United States formally recognized Denmark’s sovereignty over the entire island in the early 20th century.

Greenlandic leaders have reacted firmly to Washington’s statements. Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen reiterated that Greenland is not for sale and that decisions about its future can only be made by its own people. He said both Greenland and Denmark have called for urgent talks with the United States to address what they describe as misunderstandings.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that any attempt by the United States to take over Greenland would effectively spell the end of NATO as it is known today. Her comments came as European allies moved quickly to signal political support for Denmark and Greenland.

Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain joined Denmark in issuing a joint declaration backing Greenland and emphasizing that borders cannot be changed by force. The dispute has since expanded into a broader NATO debate about Arctic security and the principles underpinning the alliance.

Nielsen welcomed the European show of solidarity, calling it an important and unequivocal message at a time when fundamental international norms are under pressure. In a social media post, he said the statements demonstrated that sovereignty, territorial integrity and international rules continue to apply. He again urged Washington to engage in respectful dialogue through established diplomatic channels and existing agreements.

Trump’s renewed interest in Greenland comes against the backdrop of escalating global rivalry, including US military intervention in Venezuela. The Arctic territory is increasingly viewed as strategically vital, not only because of its resources but also due to its location between North America and Europe.

Later on Tuesday, both Greenland and Denmark confirmed they had requested urgent meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said such a meeting had not yet taken place, despite repeated requests throughout 2025. Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen expressed hope that direct talks would help resolve outstanding misunderstandings.

European leaders stressed that Arctic security is a core priority for the continent and critical for transatlantic stability. In their joint statement, they emphasized that Denmark, including Greenland, is a NATO member and called for a collective approach to polar security alongside the United States. The document was signed by the leaders of Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain, all of whom described Washington as an essential partner while making clear that Greenland’s future belongs solely to its people.

As tensions simmer, Germany has deployed the frigate Sachsen to a NATO mission covering the North Sea, the Baltic Sea and the North Atlantic, reinforcing allied maritime presence in northern waters.

Inside Greenland, the debate has also highlighted long-standing aspirations for independence. Juno Berthelsen, an opposition politician from the Naleraq party, said the message from Greenlanders is that they do not wish to be American or Danish, but to determine their own path as Greenlanders, or Kalaallit Inuit. He argued that concerns about infrastructure or education should not be used as reasons to delay decolonization and self-determination.