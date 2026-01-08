Bulgaria Warns: Any Exchange Rate Outside the Official One Is a Scam

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued guidance aimed at preventing fraud linked to the circulation of euro banknotes. Citizens are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the security features of the new currency, while merchants are advised to use specialized devices to detect counterfeit money. In cases of suspicion, people should immediately contact emergency number 112 or their nearest police station.

Zlatka Padinkova, head of the Fraud Sector at the General Directorate of the National Police, urged citizens to rely exclusively on official exchange offices and banks and to be cautious of any unofficial offers connected to the euro. She stressed that any proposal involving a more favorable exchange rate than the officially fixed one should be treated as a scam.

According to Padinkova, there are currently no reports of fraud attempts related to pensions. However, she warned that once pensions begin to be paid in euros, criminal activity in this area may increase. She noted that law enforcement expects fraudsters to become more active during the initial period of the currency transition.

Padinkova emphasized that vigilance is required everywhere, regardless of whether people live in large cities or small towns. She warned citizens never to accept an exchange rate different from the official one, underlining that promises of better rates are inherently deceptive. She also reminded the public that currency exchange will be free of charge for the first six months at banks and post offices.

She clarified that legitimate exchanges are carried out only inside bank branches and post offices, not in their surrounding areas. Citizens were also cautioned against trusting phone calls, text messages or emails advertising preferential exchange conditions.

Another key risk highlighted by Padinkova concerns counterfeit banknotes. During the current period, both the lev and the euro are in circulation, which increases the likelihood of confusion. She warned that euro and lev coins can appear similar, and people should carefully check any change they receive, as counterfeit notes may also be passed on during transactions.

If a counterfeit banknote is suspected, citizens should immediately alert the authorities by calling 112 or contacting the nearest district police office. Padinkova advised people not to rush when handling money and to avoid sharing cash or personal information. She stressed that exchanges conducted at the Central Bank are free of charge and not subject to limits.

Padinkova also made it clear that there are no official mobile teams visiting homes in small settlements to assist elderly people with currency exchange. Any such claims should be treated as fraudulent.

She recommended checking banknotes using the European Central Bank’s “touch, look, tilt” method and encouraged wider use of bank cards for payments. Given that many people are not yet fully accustomed to recognizing euro banknotes, she advised limiting cash transactions where possible.

Padinkova reiterated that no legitimate institution will ever request money, personal data or banking details by phone. She noted that in recent months, fraudsters have impersonated employees of fintech companies, asking for card information or access codes under the pretext of assisting with currency conversion. She added that criminals often use spoofed phone numbers and messaging applications to appear credible, making extra caution essential.

