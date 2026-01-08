Talks in Paris Bring Hope for Resolution of Greek Farmer Blockades at Bulgaria Border

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said he has been assured by his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis that the problem with the blockades at the Bulgarian-Greek border will be resolved within the next few days, BGNES reported. Zhelyazkov made the statement after holding talks with Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, according to information from the government press service.

During the conversation, the two prime ministers focused on the ongoing protests by Greek farmers, which have led to the closure of border crossings and key road arteries connecting Greece and Bulgaria. Zhelyazkov underlined that the issue goes beyond bilateral relations and directly affects the functioning of major European transport corridors, the EU single market, and the principle of free movement of people and goods.

He emphasized that the situation is of direct concern to Bulgarian transport companies, but also has negative consequences for Greek businesses and farmers themselves. Zhelyazkov pointed out that both countries are members of the Schengen area, stressing that the matter involves supranational principles that must be respected. The prime minister reaffirmed that the demands of Bulgarian carriers are justified and stated that the government remains firmly committed to defending their interests.