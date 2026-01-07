Bulgaria Pays First Pensions in Euros as Queues Form and Police Security Is Stepped Up

The disbursement of the first pensions in euros has officially started today across Bulgaria. Pensioners can check the exact amount either online through the National Social Security Institute’s digital portal or in person at its local offices. To ensure the smooth handling of the currency change, post office employees have undergone special training in advance. Pension payments through postal offices will continue until January 20, while more than 60 percent of pensioners who receive their pensions by bank transfer will have the funds credited to their accounts today.

Security measures have been significantly tightened during the payment period. The Ministry of Interior announced increased police presence around post offices and banks nationwide, with additional support from the Gendarmerie in smaller and remote settlements. Police officers are mainly stationed near payment locations and will assist citizens if necessary. According to Chief Inspector Milorad Yordanov from the National Police Directorate, all available resources of the Interior Ministry have been mobilized to prevent thefts, robberies and fraud during the pension payout period.

In several cities, the start of euro pension payments led to early-morning queues. In Burgas, pensioners gathered in front of a central post office well before opening hours, with some waiting 40 to 50 minutes in advance. Many said they came early out of habit, as the same branch has traditionally served pensioners from different neighborhoods. While some expressed no concern about the euro and said they were already familiar with foreign currencies, others voiced dissatisfaction with the low pension amounts, noting that the issue was not the currency but the size of the payments. There were also pensioners who welcomed the euro adoption, saying it should have happened earlier.

According to Lilyana Dragova, regional manager of Postbank for southeastern Bulgaria, sufficient cash has been provided and the process is unfolding as expected. She noted that payouts may be slightly slower because this is the first time pensions are being paid in euros and many people are handling the new banknotes for the first time. Even so, queues are moving steadily and all clients are being served. Dragova added that while the payment window spans ten days, the largest crowds typically appear in the first three to four days, especially after the holiday period.

Similar scenes were observed in other parts of the country. In Montana, queues began forming early in the morning in front of the Central Post Office, which serves more than 3,500 pensioners. Payments there are proceeding normally, with many of the early visitors coming from nearby villages. Nationwide, more than 2 million pensioners are receiving their pensions in euros for the first time. Over 60 percent will get their money via bank transfers, while the rest depend on post office payments according to a pre-approved schedule.

While many pensioners reported no difficulties with the process and described the service as quick and orderly, others admitted they were unsure about the exact euro amounts they would receive or expressed concern about adapting to the new currency. All pensions are being converted at the official fixed exchange rate of 1.95583 leva for 1 euro, and pensioners can obtain free statements in euros from the National Social Security Institute if needed.

Sources: