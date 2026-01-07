Bulgaria Braces for Stormy Wednesday: Rain, Ice, and Strong Winds Sweep the Country

Bulgaria is set for a turbulent Wednesday, with weather warnings in effect across several regions. Atmospheric pressure will drop to levels well below the monthly average, setting the stage for unstable conditions. Overnight, fog or low clouds will form in the Danube Plain and along the Struma Valley, while southwestern Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover and localized rain. Eastern regions can expect clearer skies. Nighttime lows will generally range between 5° and 10°C, with Sofia at around 5°C and cooler conditions in the northwest.

On Wednesday, much of the country will see cloudy and windy conditions. Rainfall is expected across Western and Central Bulgaria, intensifying in the far south. Winds from the south-southwest will be moderate to strong, keeping temperatures elevated, with highs mostly between 10° and 15°C. Northwestern areas will see smaller temperature variations, ranging from 2° to 4°C, as cold air enters the Danube Plain from the west-northwest. Precipitation will continue into Wednesday night, and falling temperatures in the northwest may create icy patches.

Authorities have issued an orange warning in the Kardzhali region, where gusts of 20-24 m/s and rainfall of 35-65 mm in Kirkovo municipality, and 20-35 mm elsewhere, are expected. Yellow alerts have been announced for Vidin, Vratsa, and Montana due to ice and snow cover up to 10 cm. Additional yellow warnings cover Smolyan and Blagoevgrad for rainfall of 20-35 mm and strong winds up to 20-24 m/s, as well as Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Shumen, Yambol, Stara Zagora, Burgas, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Razgrad, and Sliven for strong gusty winds.

Mountainous regions will remain mostly cloudy and windy, with significant rain in southern Rila-Rhodope areas, Belasitsa, and Ograzhden. Snow is expected above 1,800 meters, while maximum temperatures will reach around 9°C at 1,200 meters and 3°C at 2,000 meters. Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be cloudy with rain developing in the afternoon. Winds will be moderate to occasionally strong from the south-southwest. Maximum temperatures will range between 15° and 17°C, with sea water temperatures at 9°-11°C and waves reaching 3-4 on the Beaufort scale.

Authorities urge caution, particularly in regions under orange and yellow warnings, as heavy rainfall, strong winds, and icy conditions may disrupt travel and daily activities.

