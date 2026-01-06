US Signals Readiness to Back European-Led Security Force in Ukraine After Ceasefire

Draft language circulated among Ukraine’s Western partners outlines a framework under which the United States would back a European-led security presence in Ukraine after a potential ceasefire, offering Kyiv concrete guarantees aimed at deterring renewed Russian aggression. The document describes the creation of a permanent and dependable system to monitor and verify a ceasefire, with the United States taking the lead role and involving international partners in the process.

According to the draft, a multinational force would be deployed once hostilities are halted, tasked with providing reassurance across air, maritime and land domains. Its purpose would be not only to stabilize the situation on the ground but also to support the recovery and long-term rebuilding of Ukraine’s armed forces. While the force would be led by European countries, it would operate with US involvement, particularly through intelligence sharing, logistical support and other key capabilities.

The text further states that Washington would formally commit to supporting this European-led force if it came under attack by Russia. Beyond that, the allies would assume binding obligations to assist Ukraine in the event of any future armed assault, with the explicit goal of restoring peace and security. These commitments could extend to the use of military assets, intelligence and logistics, as well as diplomatic measures and the introduction of additional sanctions.

As reported by AFP, the draft also makes clear that the United States would oversee the ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism, working alongside European partners. While many operational details remain undefined, the document signals a readiness by Washington to play a central role in both supervising a ceasefire and underpinning a post-war security arrangement designed to prevent a renewed escalation of the conflict.