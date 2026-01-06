Digital Euro Moves Closer: First Unmanned Rollout Planned for Next Year

The first practical phase of the digital euro is expected to begin next year through an initial unmanned rollout, marking a key step toward the creation of a European digital currency designed to complement cash. According to François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Banque de France and member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, the project is essential for safeguarding Europe’s economic autonomy in an increasingly digital financial environment.

Villeroy de Galhau recalled that the euro, introduced more than 25 years ago, represents the European Union’s most important achievement in terms of monetary independence and financial stability. He underlined that the single currency enjoys a high level of public confidence, supported by more than 80 percent of European citizens. However, he warned that this trust could be undermined if central bank money fails to retain a leading role as payments and financial services continue to move into the digital sphere.

Speaking at a conference in Paris, Villeroy de Galhau emphasized that the European Central Bank and national central banks across the euro area are already deeply engaged in developing a digital euro intended for widespread public use. The concept, as outlined, is to create a form of “digital cash” that carries over the core features of banknotes into an online setting, while preserving the stability, reliability, and confidence traditionally associated with central bank money.

The legal framework for the digital euro was put forward by the European Commission in June 2023. Since then, the initiative has advanced steadily, with the Council of the European Union giving unanimous political backing to the project last month. Under the agreed principles, the digital euro would be usable both online and offline, including in situations where there is no internet connection. Strong guarantees are foreseen in the areas of personal data protection and payment privacy.

To avoid potential disruptions to the financial system, the design also includes limits on how many digital euros individuals will be allowed to hold in their digital wallets. In parallel, clear rules have been set out to ensure that banks and other payment service providers are adequately compensated for their role in distributing and operating the new form of currency.

During a transitional phase lasting at least five years, fees charged between banks and those paid by merchants for processing digital euro transactions will be capped at levels similar to existing electronic payments, around 0.2 percent of the transaction value. Once this period ends, fee limits will be adjusted to reflect the actual costs involved in running the system.

The next major step will be a vote in the European Parliament, expected in May. If approved, the project will move into a pilot phase. Provided the tests are successful, the digital euro could be rolled out for general use before the end of the decade. According to Villeroy de Galhau, the broader implications are clear. Without its own digital currency, Europe risks gradually losing influence and competitiveness within the global financial architecture.