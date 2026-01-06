Digital Euro Moves Closer: First Unmanned Rollout Planned for Next Year

World » EU | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 17:02
Bulgaria: Digital Euro Moves Closer: First Unmanned Rollout Planned for Next Year

The first practical phase of the digital euro is expected to begin next year through an initial unmanned rollout, marking a key step toward the creation of a European digital currency designed to complement cash. According to François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Banque de France and member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, the project is essential for safeguarding Europe’s economic autonomy in an increasingly digital financial environment.

Villeroy de Galhau recalled that the euro, introduced more than 25 years ago, represents the European Union’s most important achievement in terms of monetary independence and financial stability. He underlined that the single currency enjoys a high level of public confidence, supported by more than 80 percent of European citizens. However, he warned that this trust could be undermined if central bank money fails to retain a leading role as payments and financial services continue to move into the digital sphere.

Speaking at a conference in Paris, Villeroy de Galhau emphasized that the European Central Bank and national central banks across the euro area are already deeply engaged in developing a digital euro intended for widespread public use. The concept, as outlined, is to create a form of “digital cash” that carries over the core features of banknotes into an online setting, while preserving the stability, reliability, and confidence traditionally associated with central bank money.

The legal framework for the digital euro was put forward by the European Commission in June 2023. Since then, the initiative has advanced steadily, with the Council of the European Union giving unanimous political backing to the project last month. Under the agreed principles, the digital euro would be usable both online and offline, including in situations where there is no internet connection. Strong guarantees are foreseen in the areas of personal data protection and payment privacy.

To avoid potential disruptions to the financial system, the design also includes limits on how many digital euros individuals will be allowed to hold in their digital wallets. In parallel, clear rules have been set out to ensure that banks and other payment service providers are adequately compensated for their role in distributing and operating the new form of currency.

During a transitional phase lasting at least five years, fees charged between banks and those paid by merchants for processing digital euro transactions will be capped at levels similar to existing electronic payments, around 0.2 percent of the transaction value. Once this period ends, fee limits will be adjusted to reflect the actual costs involved in running the system.

The next major step will be a vote in the European Parliament, expected in May. If approved, the project will move into a pilot phase. Provided the tests are successful, the digital euro could be rolled out for general use before the end of the decade. According to Villeroy de Galhau, the broader implications are clear. Without its own digital currency, Europe risks gradually losing influence and competitiveness within the global financial architecture.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: digital, euro

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Conducts 400 Daily Inspections to Ensure Smooth Euro Transition

Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is proceeding smoothly, with all relevant institutions having planned carefully for the change, Deputy Finance Minister Metodiev told

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 14:00

Euro Transition Underway: Bulgaria's National Bank Destroys Stotinki, Citizens Urged to Exchange Cash

Finance expert Levon Hampartzumyan provided details on the current circulation of euro coins in Bulgaria, describing the physical volume of coins as equivalent to around 350 fully loaded 20-ton trucks

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 13:00

Bulgarian National Bank Steps In as Banks Break Euro Exchange Rules

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has stepped in to address reports of commercial banks imposing unauthorized fees and restrictions on the exchange of leva to euros

Business » Finance | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 15:10

Bulgaria Adopts Euro: No Price Shock or Income Drop, Experts Say

The initial days of Bulgaria’s euro adoption are proceeding without major issues, according to Nikolay Valkanov, Executive Director of the Association for Modern Trade,

Business | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 13:00

Bulgaria: Coffee Vending Machines Charging Double in Early Euro Transition

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria has triggered reports of price glitches and unexpected charges at coffee vending machines across Sofia and other cities

Society | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 10:13

Most Shops Compliant, Prices Stable: Euro Coordination Center Reports on Bulgaria’s Transition

Bulgaria has officially joined the eurozone, and authorities are now focusing on making the currency transition as transparent as possible

Business | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 08:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Trump Floats Military Option for Greenland as Europe Pushes Back

US President Donald Trump is weighing a range of options to bring Greenland under American control, including the possible use of military force, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

World » EU | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 10:00

Europe Closes Ranks on Greenland, Tells Trump: The Island Belongs to Its People

Seven European states have publicly backed Greenland following renewed statements by US President Donald Trump that the Arctic territory is vital to American national security

World » EU | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 16:52

Bulgaria Beats Romania to the Eurozone - Could Bucharest Finally Catch Up?

Romania’s next major national objective should be eurozone membership, according to Professor Vasile Puscas, Romania’s former chief EU negotiator

World » EU | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 11:01

Denmark Warns Trump on Greenland: 'If the United States Attacks Another NATO Country, Everything Stops'

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has stated that U.S. President Donald Trump should be taken seriously regarding his stated interest in acquiring Greenland, although both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected the notion

World » EU | January 5, 2026, Monday // 18:24

European Gas Prices Drop Nearly 6% Amid Record LNG Imports

European natural gas prices dropped sharply on Tuesday, with early trading showing a decline of nearly 6% to €27.30 per megawatt-hour, reflecting abundant global supplies

World » EU | January 5, 2026, Monday // 17:44

Romania's Georgescu: What Happened in Venezuela Could Soon be Repeated Across Western and Eastern Europe

Former Romanian presidential contender Calin Georgescu, who was removed from the election race after the annulment of the first round he had won and was subsequently barred by both the Constitutional Court and the Central Election Commission, has also rea

World » EU | January 5, 2026, Monday // 15:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria