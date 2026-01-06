Europe Closes Ranks on Greenland, Tells Trump: The Island Belongs to Its People

Banks and Post Offices in Bulgaria Face Scrutiny Over Euro Conversion
By law, banks in Bulgaria are allowed to accept all coins and levs for conversion into euros, with the exchange remaining free of charge until June 30
Seven European states have publicly backed Greenland following renewed statements by US President Donald Trump that the Arctic territory is vital to American national security. The position was set out in a joint declaration by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, the United Kingdom and Denmark, according to reports by DPA and Reuters. They stressed that Greenland belongs to its population and that decisions concerning its future and its relationship with Denmark can only be taken by Greenland itself and Copenhagen.
The statement came after Trump once again underlined Washington’s strategic interest in the island. In response, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Denmark could rely on the full support of Europe over the status of its autonomous territory. His remarks were also reported by Reuters and were made in direct reference to the renewed US rhetoric regarding Greenland.
Tusk went further by warning that any threat or use of force between allies would undermine the very foundations of the North Atlantic Alliance. He underlined that NATO cannot function if one member state intimidates or attacks another, arguing that internal conflicts within the alliance would strip it of its purpose and credibility.
US President Donald Trump is weighing a range of options to bring Greenland under American control, including the possible use of military force, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.
The first practical phase of the digital euro is expected to begin next year through an initial unmanned rollout, marking a key step toward the creation of a European digital currency designed to complement cash
Romania’s next major national objective should be eurozone membership, according to Professor Vasile Puscas, Romania’s former chief EU negotiator
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has stated that U.S. President Donald Trump should be taken seriously regarding his stated interest in acquiring Greenland, although both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected the notion
European natural gas prices dropped sharply on Tuesday, with early trading showing a decline of nearly 6% to €27.30 per megawatt-hour, reflecting abundant global supplies
Former Romanian presidential contender Calin Georgescu, who was removed from the election race after the annulment of the first round he had won and was subsequently barred by both the Constitutional Court and the Central Election Commission, has also rea
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence