Europe Closes Ranks on Greenland, Tells Trump: The Island Belongs to Its People

Seven European states have publicly backed Greenland following renewed statements by US President Donald Trump that the Arctic territory is vital to American national security. The position was set out in a joint declaration by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, the United Kingdom and Denmark, according to reports by DPA and Reuters. They stressed that Greenland belongs to its population and that decisions concerning its future and its relationship with Denmark can only be taken by Greenland itself and Copenhagen.

The statement came after Trump once again underlined Washington’s strategic interest in the island. In response, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Denmark could rely on the full support of Europe over the status of its autonomous territory. His remarks were also reported by Reuters and were made in direct reference to the renewed US rhetoric regarding Greenland.

Tusk went further by warning that any threat or use of force between allies would undermine the very foundations of the North Atlantic Alliance. He underlined that NATO cannot function if one member state intimidates or attacks another, arguing that internal conflicts within the alliance would strip it of its purpose and credibility.