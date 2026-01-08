Bulgaria Becomes Turkey’s Top Balkan Export Partner, Surpassing Greece

In 2025, Bulgaria emerged as Turkey’s second largest export destination among its neighboring countries and ranked first in the Balkans, significantly ahead of Greece, BGNES reported. Turkey’s total exports to neighboring states rose by 4.6% compared to 2024, reaching USD28.35 billion. Iraq remained Turkey’s top regional market, receiving USD10.3 billion in goods, while Bulgaria followed in second place with exports totaling USD4.7 billion, reflecting a strong annual growth of 6.8%. Greece ranked third, importing USD3.5 billion, and Syria came fourth with USD2.6 billion, benefiting from a remarkable 70% increase in exports after political changes in late 2024. Exports to Greece also grew by 4.5% year-on-year.

The most significant categories of Turkish exports to neighboring countries included chemicals and chemical products at USD4.34 billion, cereals, legumes, and oilseeds at USD3.16 billion, and furniture, paper, and forestry products at USD2.44 billion. Across all markets, Turkey’s total exports reached USD273.4 billion in 2025, marking a 4.5% increase compared to the previous year.