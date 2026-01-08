Bulgaria Becomes Turkey’s Top Balkan Export Partner, Surpassing Greece

Business » INDUSTRY | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Becomes Turkey’s Top Balkan Export Partner, Surpassing Greece

In 2025, Bulgaria emerged as Turkey’s second largest export destination among its neighboring countries and ranked first in the Balkans, significantly ahead of Greece, BGNES reported. Turkey’s total exports to neighboring states rose by 4.6% compared to 2024, reaching USD28.35 billion. Iraq remained Turkey’s top regional market, receiving USD10.3 billion in goods, while Bulgaria followed in second place with exports totaling USD4.7 billion, reflecting a strong annual growth of 6.8%. Greece ranked third, importing USD3.5 billion, and Syria came fourth with USD2.6 billion, benefiting from a remarkable 70% increase in exports after political changes in late 2024. Exports to Greece also grew by 4.5% year-on-year.

The most significant categories of Turkish exports to neighboring countries included chemicals and chemical products at USD4.34 billion, cereals, legumes, and oilseeds at USD3.16 billion, and furniture, paper, and forestry products at USD2.44 billion. Across all markets, Turkey’s total exports reached USD273.4 billion in 2025, marking a 4.5% increase compared to the previous year.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, turkey, trade, export

Related Articles:

Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard Ranks 41st Globally as Bulgaria’s Most Expensive Shopping Street

Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard continues to hold its status as Bulgaria’s most expensive shopping street, with average rents reaching 726 euros per square meter per year,

Business » Tourism | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Banks and Post Offices in Bulgaria Face Scrutiny Over Euro Conversion

By law, banks in Bulgaria are allowed to accept all coins and levs for conversion into euros, with the exchange remaining free of charge until June 30

Business » Finance | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Fake Euros Used in Bulgarian City: 35-Year-Old Suspect Detained

Forensic experts in the Bulgarian city of Shumen have identified and arrested a 35-year-old man who attempted to pay for a soft drink with a counterfeit 50-euro banknote

Crime | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 18:22

Important: Bulgaria Confirms Euro-Lev Dual Circulation Will End January 31, 2026

The Ministry of Finance has clarified that the one-month period of dual circulation of levs and euros in Bulgaria will not be extended and will officially conclude on January 31, 2026

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 18:16

Bulgaria Faces Sharp Weather Shift on Thursday: Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds Expected

Bulgaria is set for a sharp weather change on Thursday as a cold front moves across the country, bringing rain, snow, and a noticeable drop in temperatures

Society » Environment | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 17:25

Bulgaria’s 'Third March' Moves Toward Party Registration Amid Dispute Over Radev’s Role

The “Third March” movement has submitted documents to the Sofia City Court seeking registration as a political party, the organization announced

Politics | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 16:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Bulgaria Faces Widespread Job Cuts Across 19 Regions, Over 3,500 Workers Affected

Bulgaria is facing widespread job cuts across 19 regions, with a total of 59 mass layoff notifications affecting 3,568 employees this year, according to the Employment Agency (EA)

Business » Industry | December 29, 2025, Monday // 16:14

Bulgaria Continues to Lead EU Industrial Output Decline

Bulgaria has recorded the largest drop in industrial production within the European Union for the fifth month in a row, according to preliminary data from Eurostat.

Business » Industry | December 29, 2025, Monday // 15:17

Bulgaria: Farmers Have Until January 5 to Choose Their Tax Regime

Farmers in Bulgaria must decide on their income tax regime by January 5, 2026, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) has announced.

Business » Industry | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 12:03

Bulgaria Records Weakest Construction Growth as EU Sector Recovers

In October, construction production in the European Union showed a rebound after two months of decline, while Bulgaria continued to experience a contraction, according to Eurostat data.

Business » Industry | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 13:12

Grain Sector Shock: Major Bulgarian Producer Collapses Under Massive Debt

Farm Sense AD, a long-standing agribusiness company based in the Dobrudja region, has initiated bankruptcy proceedings in the Sofia City Court

Business » Industry | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 09:16

Staple Food Prices in Bulgaria Up by as Much as 100% in Five Years

Prices of essential food products in Bulgaria have risen sharply over the past five years, with the upward trend continuing into 2025, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Business » Industry | December 10, 2025, Wednesday // 10:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria