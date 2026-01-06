Are Bulgarian Shops Overcharging? CPC Investigates Delivery Costs and Pricing in Local Stores

The Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) has launched a detailed review of the market for basic food products in Bulgaria’s small grocery stores, known as traditional trade, as part of its sectoral analysis of competition in the food sector. The investigation will primarily examine the relationships between retailers and their suppliers, including manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as the business models and pricing strategies of these small shops.

The goal is to determine whether unfair trade practices exist along the supply chain and if any unjustified increases in delivery costs have occurred. Should such violations be confirmed, the CPC will forward the findings to the National Revenue Agency and the Consumer Protection Commission for action under the Euro Adoption Act. Retailers have been asked to provide detailed data within 14 days covering the period from February to December 2025, including information on delivery price increases, affected products, and wholesale price adjustments in December 2025, along with any planned changes for January 2026.

The review will also track expected changes in final retail prices from January 5 to March 31, 2026, noting the size and rationale of any increases. The analysis will focus on core food items such as milk and dairy products, meat, eggs, oil, flour, bread, pasta, and mineral water, including supplier discounts. Special attention will be paid to regions with low socio-economic development and limited purchasing power, with the CPC assessing both market structure and the trading conditions faced by small retailers.

The antimonopoly authority reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitoring the food market and stated that, where evidence of unfair practices, abuse of dominant position, or problematic concentrations emerges, it will take appropriate legal and administrative action.