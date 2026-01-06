Bulgaria Arrests Suspected Pink Panther in €580,000 Halkidiki Jewelry Heist

Crime | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 14:03
Bulgaria Arrests Suspected Pink Panther in €580,000 Halkidiki Jewelry Heist

Bulgarian authorities have arrested a member of the notorious Pink Panthers criminal network in connection with a high-profile jewelry heist in Halkidiki, Greece, in which nearly €580,000 (around BGN 1,135,000) worth of jewelry and luxury watches was stolen. The arrest follows months of investigation by the Sub-Directorate for Combating Organized Crime in Northern Greece, which identified two Serbian nationals, aged 48 and 46, as the main perpetrators. European arrest warrants were issued for both suspects, resulting in one being detained in Bulgaria and the other in Croatia.

The Pink Panthers, a transnational Balkan criminal group, are known for their sophisticated planning and specialization in high-value jewelry robberies across Europe. The Halkidiki attack took place on September 2, 2025, at a jewelry store within a hotel complex in the Sani area. The suspects entered the store at noon, threatened employees with a firearm, and quickly seized the available valuables before fleeing. Greek authorities, working closely with foreign services and Europol, determined that a total of four group members were in Greece between August 20 and September 2, using false identities, rented vehicles with swapped license plates, and detailed reconnaissance to execute the robbery and evade capture.

During the crime, the 48-year-old suspect, alongside an unidentified accomplice, directly threatened two employees and secured valuables worth €579,805.75 (BGN 1,136,000). The 46-year-old suspect, assisted by an unknown woman, played a supporting role, monitoring the surroundings while posing as a customer. The older suspect is also registered in Switzerland for prior burglaries, and authorities are investigating potential links to other similar armed robberies across Europe in 2024 and 2025. Following their arrests in Bulgaria and Croatia, judicial authorities are expected to rule on the extradition of both suspects to Greece for trial.

