Banks and Post Offices in Bulgaria Face Scrutiny Over Euro Conversion
By law, banks in Bulgaria are allowed to accept all coins and levs for conversion into euros, with the exchange remaining free of charge until June 30
Outgoing Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has signaled that Bulgaria’s political instability and the ongoing extended budget will force a halt in the modernization of the armed forces until a new budget is approved and recruitment of new personnel is paused. Speaking to journalists, Zapryanov noted that while 2025 saw a positive trend, including 24 recruitment competitions and the enlistment of 1,300 personnel with expectations to reach 1,500, the current uncertainty prevents the continuation of planned projects. Key initiatives, including the radar program, remain in parliament, and the national defense plan submitted to the European Commission awaits Council approval in February, alongside a proposed €1.67 billion loan (BGN 3.261 billion) to support modernization efforts.
Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Evtimov emphasized that the military had gained significant momentum in 2025 and is working toward positioning Bulgaria as a key regional military power by 2030. He expressed hope that the country’s leadership, despite the political crisis, would demonstrate foresight and statesmanship to enable the projects to move forward and secure financing. Evtimov concluded by highlighting the importance of maintaining Bulgaria’s defense capabilities in light of ongoing global and regional security challenges.
Bulgaria’s Armed Forces in 2025: Pay Increases, F-16 Deliveries, and Legislative Updates
Twenty-two years have passed since the deadly attack in the Iraqi city of Karbala that claimed the lives of five Bulgarian servicemen
Bulgaria officially received its first eight F-16 Block 70 fighter jets, which were presented today at the Third Air Base near Plovdiv
The final two F-16 Block 70 fighter jets included in Bulgaria’s first contract with Lockheed Martin Aeronautics arrived in the country on December 16
The countries of the European Union located along the Eastern Flank are intensifying coordination at a moment described as decisive for the continent’s security
Bulgaria spent around 2 billion euros on defense in 2024
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
