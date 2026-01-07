Bulgaria Halts Army Modernization Amid Political Crisis and Extended Budget

Outgoing Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has signaled that Bulgaria’s political instability and the ongoing extended budget will force a halt in the modernization of the armed forces until a new budget is approved and recruitment of new personnel is paused. Speaking to journalists, Zapryanov noted that while 2025 saw a positive trend, including 24 recruitment competitions and the enlistment of 1,300 personnel with expectations to reach 1,500, the current uncertainty prevents the continuation of planned projects. Key initiatives, including the radar program, remain in parliament, and the national defense plan submitted to the European Commission awaits Council approval in February, alongside a proposed €1.67 billion loan (BGN 3.261 billion) to support modernization efforts.

Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Evtimov emphasized that the military had gained significant momentum in 2025 and is working toward positioning Bulgaria as a key regional military power by 2030. He expressed hope that the country’s leadership, despite the political crisis, would demonstrate foresight and statesmanship to enable the projects to move forward and secure financing. Evtimov concluded by highlighting the importance of maintaining Bulgaria’s defense capabilities in light of ongoing global and regional security challenges.