Bulgarian National Bank Steps In as Banks Break Euro Exchange Rules
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has stepped in to address reports of commercial banks imposing unauthorized fees and restrictions on the exchange of leva to euros. Some banks were reportedly refusing service to non-clients, demanding a 15-leva fee for such exchanges, setting lower limits than the legally allowed 30,000 leva per transaction, and requiring unnecessary declarations that created delays. Chairman of the coordination center for euro introduction, Vladimir Ivanov, confirmed that the BNB is actively reviewing these issues and reiterated that banks must provide free exchange at the official rate of 1.95583 leva per euro for all amounts up to 30,000 leva during the first six months of 2026. For sums exceeding this limit, banks may request up to three business days’ notice, but no other restrictions are permitted.
Ivanov noted that the currency changeover is proceeding smoothly, with around 8 million leva exchanged on the first working day of January at Bulgarian Posts branches, although some locations reported shortages of 10- and 20-euro banknotes. Authorities aim to withdraw most of the leva in circulation by the end of March, with dual circulation continuing mainly through January. From January 1 to 5, approximately 4,000 inspections were carried out by the Consumer Protection Commission and the National Revenue Agency, identifying violations in about 7% of cases, with minimal fines imposed for first offenses. Hristo Markov, NRA director, stressed that sanctions are meant to protect conscientious traders rather than punish. Daily inspections, around 300 per day, are planned for various sectors including food services, hairdressing, parking, language courses, and winter resorts. Technical issues with certain taximeters have mostly been resolved, and weekly briefings by the coordination center, including deputy ministers, agency directors, and regional governors, will continue to monitor the euro rollout closely.
