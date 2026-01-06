Bulgaria’s Dimitrov Makes a Strong 2026 Start with Straight-Sets Win

Grigor Dimitrov opened his 2026 season with a strong statement at the Brisbane tennis tournament, defeating Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour. The Bulgarian tennis star maintained control throughout the match, securing three breaks of serve while saving the only break point he faced in the fourth game of the second set, when leading 3-0. Dimitrov, a two-time champion in Brisbane, finished with 24 winners and 14 unforced errors, showing both precision and consistency in his performance.

In the next round, Dimitrov will face Belgian Raphael Collignon, who caused an upset by eliminating fifth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada. The Haskovo native will meet the 23-year-old for the first time. A potential quarterfinal opponent could be the winner between Quentin Halys and Brandon Nakashima. Meanwhile, tournament fans witnessed another surprise as crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios was ousted in a straight-sets loss to Alexander Kovačević.

