Bulgaria: President Radev to Hand Over First Exploratory Mandate Without Delay

Politics | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 13:38
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: President Radev to Hand Over First Exploratory Mandate Without Delay President Rumen Radev

Bulgaria's President, Rumen Radev, announced that he intends to hand over the first exploratory mandate to the largest parliamentary group as soon as possible, though he did not specify an exact date. Speaking to journalists after the Epiphany water blessing in Sofia, Radev emphasized that while the 51st National Assembly has little time left, the parties have committed to making legislative changes aimed at increasing confidence in the electoral process, including the implementation of 100 percent machine voting to reduce subjectivity in counting ballots. He also called for broad participation in upcoming elections to minimize the influence of corporate voting.

On the question of a potential presidential party, Radev sarcastically indicated that such a movement already exists, noting that opponents continuously refer to it, and he highlighted that his mandate alongside Vice President Iliana Yotova was intended to unite citizens rather than political parties. Regarding foreign policy, he criticized the outgoing government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their silence on international issues, including the recent situation in Venezuela, which he described as another example of the breakdown of the international legal order. Radev stressed that accumulated precedents pose risks to national security and underlined the importance of maintaining a strong Bulgarian army to safeguard the country’s interests.

Further reading:

Bulgaria Split Over Maduro’s Arrest: Some Praise Trump, Others Condemn US Action

Bulgaria: Third March Registers as Party, Backs President Radev as Its 'Informal Leader'

 

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, mandate, government, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Banks and Post Offices in Bulgaria Face Scrutiny Over Euro Conversion

By law, banks in Bulgaria are allowed to accept all coins and levs for conversion into euros, with the exchange remaining free of charge until June 30

Business » Finance | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Becomes Turkey’s Top Balkan Export Partner, Surpassing Greece

In 2025, Bulgaria emerged as Turkey’s second largest export destination among its neighboring countries and ranked first in the Balkans, significantly ahead of Greece

Business » Industry | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00

Bulgaria Conducts 400 Daily Inspections to Ensure Smooth Euro Transition

Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is proceeding smoothly, with all relevant institutions having planned carefully for the change, Deputy Finance Minister Metodiev told

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 14:00

Euro Transition Underway: Bulgaria's National Bank Destroys Stotinki, Citizens Urged to Exchange Cash

Finance expert Levon Hampartzumyan provided details on the current circulation of euro coins in Bulgaria, describing the physical volume of coins as equivalent to around 350 fully loaded 20-ton trucks

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 13:00

Where Do Bulgaria’s Leva and Stotinka End Up? Destroyed

As Bulgaria transitions to the euro, all withdrawn leva banknotes and stotinka coins will be permanently destroyed to prevent any risk of fraud or reuse

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 12:00

Bulgaria Warns: Any Exchange Rate Outside the Official One Is a Scam

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued guidance aimed at preventing fraud linked to the circulation of euro banknotes. Citizens are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the security features of the new currency, while merchants are advised to us

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Halts Army Modernization Amid Political Crisis and Extended Budget

Outgoing Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has signaled that Bulgaria’s political instability and the ongoing extended budget will force a halt in the modernization of the armed forces until a new budget is approved and recruitment of new personnel is pau

Politics » Defense | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 16:06

Bulgaria Split Over Maduro’s Arrest: Some Praise Trump, Others Condemn US Action

Bulgaria’s political scene reacted strongly to the arrest and extradition of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to the United States, with opinions sharply divided along party lines

Politics | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 12:01

Sofia’s Chief Architect Quits Amid 'Illegal' Structure and Political Roadblocks

Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova has officially stepped down from her position, confirming the news to Bulgarian media and posting the announcement on her personal Facebook account

Politics | January 5, 2026, Monday // 10:50

North Macedonia’s Ridiculous Claim Against Bulgaria Over 'Macedonian Language' Sparks Confusion

The accusations from the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, against Bulgaria have grown increasingly contradictory and are approaching the absurd

Politics » Diplomacy | January 5, 2026, Monday // 10:28

Bulgaria Activates Crisis Hotline for Citizens Amid Venezuela Turmoil

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has announced that it is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in Venezuela

Politics » Diplomacy | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 12:48

Borissov Critiques Arrogance, Peevski Rumors, and Highlights Bulgaria’s EU Success

Former Prime Minister and GERB leader Boyko Borisсov said the arrest of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was the first clear indication that the current government would fall

Politics | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 11:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria