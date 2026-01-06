Bulgaria: President Radev to Hand Over First Exploratory Mandate Without Delay

Banks and Post Offices in Bulgaria Face Scrutiny Over Euro Conversion
By law, banks in Bulgaria are allowed to accept all coins and levs for conversion into euros, with the exchange remaining free of charge until June 30
Bulgaria's President, Rumen Radev, announced that he intends to hand over the first exploratory mandate to the largest parliamentary group as soon as possible, though he did not specify an exact date. Speaking to journalists after the Epiphany water blessing in Sofia, Radev emphasized that while the 51st National Assembly has little time left, the parties have committed to making legislative changes aimed at increasing confidence in the electoral process, including the implementation of 100 percent machine voting to reduce subjectivity in counting ballots. He also called for broad participation in upcoming elections to minimize the influence of corporate voting.
On the question of a potential presidential party, Radev sarcastically indicated that such a movement already exists, noting that opponents continuously refer to it, and he highlighted that his mandate alongside Vice President Iliana Yotova was intended to unite citizens rather than political parties. Regarding foreign policy, he criticized the outgoing government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their silence on international issues, including the recent situation in Venezuela, which he described as another example of the breakdown of the international legal order. Radev stressed that accumulated precedents pose risks to national security and underlined the importance of maintaining a strong Bulgarian army to safeguard the country’s interests.
Further reading:
Bulgaria Split Over Maduro’s Arrest: Some Praise Trump, Others Condemn US Action
Bulgaria: Third March Registers as Party, Backs President Radev as Its 'Informal Leader'
Outgoing Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has signaled that Bulgaria’s political instability and the ongoing extended budget will force a halt in the modernization of the armed forces until a new budget is approved and recruitment of new personnel is pau
Bulgaria’s political scene reacted strongly to the arrest and extradition of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to the United States, with opinions sharply divided along party lines
Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova has officially stepped down from her position, confirming the news to Bulgarian media and posting the announcement on her personal Facebook account
The accusations from the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, against Bulgaria have grown increasingly contradictory and are approaching the absurd
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has announced that it is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in Venezuela
Former Prime Minister and GERB leader Boyko Borisсov said the arrest of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was the first clear indication that the current government would fall
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence