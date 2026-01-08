Bulgaria Conducts 400 Daily Inspections to Ensure Smooth Euro Transition

Business » FINANCE | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 14:01
Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is proceeding smoothly, with all relevant institutions having planned carefully for the change, Deputy Finance Minister Metodiev told bTV. He acknowledged some minor issues, including temporary shortages of small coins and occasional cases of double denomination, but stressed that these problems are isolated and not significant enough to disrupt the process.

To ensure proper oversight, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) has established a well-structured inspection system, with up to 400 checks planned per day according to a detailed schedule. Metodiev also highlighted that the recently passed “extension law” will not interfere with the adoption of the euro, noting that similar measures have been applied successfully in past transitions, allowing the process to continue efficiently while maintaining regulatory control.

Source: bTV

