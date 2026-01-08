Euro Transition Underway: Bulgaria's National Bank Destroys Stotinki, Citizens Urged to Exchange Cash

Finance expert Levon Hampartzumyan provided details on the current circulation of euro coins in Bulgaria, describing the physical volume of coins as equivalent to around 350 fully loaded 20-ton trucks. He explained that the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) is actively collecting stotinki to destroy them, while the amount of euro coins in circulation will gradually increase. Previously, Bulgaria had around 7,000 tons of metal coins, but this will be reduced to roughly 3,000–4,000 tons as part of the transition from the lev to the euro. Over time, euro coins will be distributed across the country to ensure smooth circulation.

Hampartzumyan suggested that Bulgaria might have benefited from adopting an approach similar to Finland, which eliminated coins smaller than 5 euro cents, thereby simplifying transactions. Currently, exact exchange rates are applied, meaning small coins are still needed, and prices are not yet fully rounded - for instance, items may still cost €5.28. He also noted precautions taken for cash-handling employees, who are provided with masks due to the handling of money stored in homes in jars or under mattresses. Citizens were urged to exchange their currency at official banks to facilitate the transition.

Aksiniya Baeva from the Bulgarian Retail Association added that large retail chains have generally adapted quickly, but smaller stores face difficulties due to the shortage of euro cents and starter packs. She emphasized that stores, particularly smaller ones, often convert prices simply for convenience, such as turning an item costing 10 leva into €6, avoiding complicated fractions. Mixed payments in lev and euros are not accepted, and tensions can arise at checkout, although customers and cashiers are largely understanding. Baeva confirmed that once new euro coin shipments arrive, retailers will adhere strictly to officially published price lists, ensuring consistency and preventing unjustified price inflation.