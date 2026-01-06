US Prepares to Strike? Trump Signals Action Amid Unrest in Iran

US and Israeli authorities are reportedly exploring potential responses to ongoing unrest in Iran, according to multiple Israeli media outlets, including The Jerusalem Post. The deliberations come amid widespread demonstrations across Iranian cities and follow recent US military actions in Venezuela, which appear to have influenced strategic thinking in the region.

Iran has experienced recurring waves of protests fueled by economic hardship, political repression, and dissatisfaction with the clerical government. While Iranian authorities have historically managed to suppress such movements, the current unrest has drawn renewed international attention. Reports indicate that the latest wave of demonstrations has resulted in at least 35 deaths, with more than 1,200 people detained, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. Protesters have mobilized in over 250 locations across 27 of Iran’s 31 provinces.

The demonstrations have not left security forces unscathed. Iran’s Fars news agency reported that 250 police officers and 45 members of the volunteer Basij force sustained injuries during clashes with protesters. According to the Times of Israel, 29 demonstrators, four children, and two security personnel have been killed so far.

US President Donald Trump has signaled a readiness to intervene if Iranian authorities use violence against peaceful protestors. On January 2, Trump stated that the US is “locked and loaded” to respond in defense of protesters, emphasizing on Truth Social that any lethal crackdown by Iranian forces would trigger immediate US action. Trump’s remarks underline a more assertive posture toward Iran, reflecting a continuity of his recent interventionist approach seen in Venezuela.

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has also emerged as a vocal supporter of the protesters. Through social media posts, he condemned the killing of demonstrators in cities such as Malekshahi and Ilam, comparing recent attacks to the Bloody Friday massacre in Zahedan in 2022. Pahlavi urged Iranians to continue their resistance, framing the unrest as a struggle for legitimacy and the eventual fall of the Khamenei regime. In interviews with the Wall Street Journal, he declared that he is taking an active role in leading a transition aimed at self-determination, freedom, and rebuilding Iran.

Observers note that the influence of recent US military actions, including the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, has emboldened Iranian protestors and added tension to the wider Middle East.

Former Indian Ambassador to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra characterized the unrest as primarily economically driven. While protests in Iran are not uncommon, he highlighted that this wave is notable for its scale and the participation of influential societal segments, such as traders. He explained that the demonstrations began in late December and, over the course of 9–10 days, have spread across multiple cities due to widespread discontent over rising inflation, high unemployment, and economic mismanagement.

Dharmendra pointed out that the involvement of the trading class, which shuttered shops and joined street protests, is unusual and has lent momentum to the demonstrations. Students subsequently joined, amplifying the reach and intensity of the unrest. Protesters’ demands have largely centered on economic grievances, with slogans and placards denouncing high prices, scarce employment opportunities, and governmental inefficiency.

Despite the initial surge, Dharmendra observed signs of declining intensity. Attendance has decreased from a peak of over 3,000 demonstrators to roughly half that number, suggesting a potential easing of public engagement. Nevertheless, the persistence of the protests continues to draw international attention, particularly from US and Israeli policymakers weighing potential courses of action.

