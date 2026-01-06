Bulgaria Beats Romania to the Eurozone - Could Bucharest Finally Catch Up?

Romania’s next major national objective should be eurozone membership, according to Professor Vasile Puscas, Romania’s former chief EU negotiator, in an interview with Agerpres. He highlighted Bulgaria’s recent success, noting that as of January 1, 2026, Bulgaria became the 21st member of the eurozone. “I personally congratulate our southern neighbor. The three-decade-long competition now shows a clear advantage for Bulgaria,” Puscas remarked.

He reflected on the historical rivalry between the two countries during their European Union accession processes. “I witnessed this competition firsthand in the early 2000s while negotiating Romania’s EU accession. Bulgaria had more favorable conditions, yet we secured European Council approval for Romania’s Treaty of Accession simultaneously with Bulgaria on December 17, 2004. Both countries joined the EU on January 1, 2007, and afterward, the pace of European integration largely depended on how each government implemented EU legislation and policies,” Puscas explained.

For Bucharest, Puscas sees joining the eurozone as a transformative national project. “Bulgaria now benefits from eurozone membership, enjoying a development bonus and support within the Eurogroup. Romania, in contrast, still lacks a clear domestic horizon for such economic policies. This is not meant to dramatize, but to encourage Romanian institutions, businesses, and political leaders to consider whether eurozone accession could become the country’s most important project in the coming years,” he said.

Public opinion, he notes, also supports the move. Surveys show that Romanians, both at home and abroad, largely favor joining the eurozone. But beyond popular support, fulfilling the eurozone entry criteria would impose stability, as well as financial and budgetary discipline, guiding Romania toward sustainable economic and social development.

“Who would not want a national project that ensures stability, growth, and international integration?” Puscas concluded, framing eurozone membership as not just a political or economic milestone, but a strategic and transformative opportunity for Romania’s future.