Bulgaria Beats Romania to the Eurozone - Could Bucharest Finally Catch Up?

Banks and Post Offices in Bulgaria Face Scrutiny Over Euro Conversion
By law, banks in Bulgaria are allowed to accept all coins and levs for conversion into euros, with the exchange remaining free of charge until June 30
Romania’s next major national objective should be eurozone membership, according to Professor Vasile Puscas, Romania’s former chief EU negotiator, in an interview with Agerpres. He highlighted Bulgaria’s recent success, noting that as of January 1, 2026, Bulgaria became the 21st member of the eurozone. “I personally congratulate our southern neighbor. The three-decade-long competition now shows a clear advantage for Bulgaria,” Puscas remarked.
He reflected on the historical rivalry between the two countries during their European Union accession processes. “I witnessed this competition firsthand in the early 2000s while negotiating Romania’s EU accession. Bulgaria had more favorable conditions, yet we secured European Council approval for Romania’s Treaty of Accession simultaneously with Bulgaria on December 17, 2004. Both countries joined the EU on January 1, 2007, and afterward, the pace of European integration largely depended on how each government implemented EU legislation and policies,” Puscas explained.
For Bucharest, Puscas sees joining the eurozone as a transformative national project. “Bulgaria now benefits from eurozone membership, enjoying a development bonus and support within the Eurogroup. Romania, in contrast, still lacks a clear domestic horizon for such economic policies. This is not meant to dramatize, but to encourage Romanian institutions, businesses, and political leaders to consider whether eurozone accession could become the country’s most important project in the coming years,” he said.
Public opinion, he notes, also supports the move. Surveys show that Romanians, both at home and abroad, largely favor joining the eurozone. But beyond popular support, fulfilling the eurozone entry criteria would impose stability, as well as financial and budgetary discipline, guiding Romania toward sustainable economic and social development.
“Who would not want a national project that ensures stability, growth, and international integration?” Puscas concluded, framing eurozone membership as not just a political or economic milestone, but a strategic and transformative opportunity for Romania’s future.
US President Donald Trump is weighing a range of options to bring Greenland under American control, including the possible use of military force, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.
The first practical phase of the digital euro is expected to begin next year through an initial unmanned rollout, marking a key step toward the creation of a European digital currency designed to complement cash
Seven European states have publicly backed Greenland following renewed statements by US President Donald Trump that the Arctic territory is vital to American national security
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has stated that U.S. President Donald Trump should be taken seriously regarding his stated interest in acquiring Greenland, although both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected the notion
European natural gas prices dropped sharply on Tuesday, with early trading showing a decline of nearly 6% to €27.30 per megawatt-hour, reflecting abundant global supplies
Former Romanian presidential contender Calin Georgescu, who was removed from the election race after the annulment of the first round he had won and was subsequently barred by both the Constitutional Court and the Central Election Commission, has also rea
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence