Nestle Recalls Baby Formula Across Europe, Including Bulgaria, Over Possible Toxin Risk

Nestle has initiated a precautionary recall of selected batches of infant formula across several European markets, among them Bulgaria, France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Italy and Sweden. The Swiss food group said the move was taken after a quality irregularity was identified in a raw material supplied by one of its key partners.

According to information published on the company’s official website, the decision is preventive in nature. Nestle stressed that, at this stage, there are no confirmed reports of illness associated with the affected products, as cited by Agence France-Presse.

The company added that it is working closely with the competent authorities in all countries concerned to ensure that the recall is carried out properly and that consumer safety is fully protected.

In Bulgaria, the products involved are sold under the NAN brand. Details of the specific batch numbers have been published on the local Nestle website, nestle.bg, together with clear guidance for consumers on how to return the products and receive a refund. A dedicated telephone line has also been set up to answer questions from parents and caregivers.

Nestle’s French subsidiary clarified that the recall is voluntary and preventive, and concerns certain batches of Guigoz and Nidal infant formulas. Additional testing indicated a possible presence of cerulide, a toxin that may lead to digestive discomfort.

In Germany, the recall affects specific batches of baby food marketed under the Beba and Alfamino brands.