Nestle Recalls Baby Formula Across Europe, Including Bulgaria, Over Possible Toxin Risk

Society » HEALTH | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 10:09
Bulgaria: Nestle Recalls Baby Formula Across Europe, Including Bulgaria, Over Possible Toxin Risk

Nestle has initiated a precautionary recall of selected batches of infant formula across several European markets, among them Bulgaria, France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Italy and Sweden. The Swiss food group said the move was taken after a quality irregularity was identified in a raw material supplied by one of its key partners.

According to information published on the company’s official website, the decision is preventive in nature. Nestle stressed that, at this stage, there are no confirmed reports of illness associated with the affected products, as cited by Agence France-Presse.

The company added that it is working closely with the competent authorities in all countries concerned to ensure that the recall is carried out properly and that consumer safety is fully protected.

In Bulgaria, the products involved are sold under the NAN brand. Details of the specific batch numbers have been published on the local Nestle website, nestle.bg, together with clear guidance for consumers on how to return the products and receive a refund. A dedicated telephone line has also been set up to answer questions from parents and caregivers.

Nestle’s French subsidiary clarified that the recall is voluntary and preventive, and concerns certain batches of Guigoz and Nidal infant formulas. Additional testing indicated a possible presence of cerulide, a toxin that may lead to digestive discomfort.

In Germany, the recall affects specific batches of baby food marketed under the Beba and Alfamino brands.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nestle, Formula, Bulgaria, baby

Related Articles:

Banks and Post Offices in Bulgaria Face Scrutiny Over Euro Conversion

By law, banks in Bulgaria are allowed to accept all coins and levs for conversion into euros, with the exchange remaining free of charge until June 30

Business » Finance | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Becomes Turkey’s Top Balkan Export Partner, Surpassing Greece

In 2025, Bulgaria emerged as Turkey’s second largest export destination among its neighboring countries and ranked first in the Balkans, significantly ahead of Greece

Business » Industry | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00

Bulgaria Conducts 400 Daily Inspections to Ensure Smooth Euro Transition

Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is proceeding smoothly, with all relevant institutions having planned carefully for the change, Deputy Finance Minister Metodiev told

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 14:00

Euro Transition Underway: Bulgaria's National Bank Destroys Stotinki, Citizens Urged to Exchange Cash

Finance expert Levon Hampartzumyan provided details on the current circulation of euro coins in Bulgaria, describing the physical volume of coins as equivalent to around 350 fully loaded 20-ton trucks

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 13:00

Where Do Bulgaria’s Leva and Stotinka End Up? Destroyed

As Bulgaria transitions to the euro, all withdrawn leva banknotes and stotinka coins will be permanently destroyed to prevent any risk of fraud or reuse

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 12:00

Bulgaria Warns: Any Exchange Rate Outside the Official One Is a Scam

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued guidance aimed at preventing fraud linked to the circulation of euro banknotes. Citizens are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the security features of the new currency, while merchants are advised to us

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgaria: Pharmacy Prices Rise, But Increases Are Regulated and Controlled

In Bulgaria, pharmacy prices are rising, but the increases are controlled and expected to continue into the early days of the new year, according to Nikolay Kostov

Society » Health | January 5, 2026, Monday // 12:11

Bulgaria Among World’s Heaviest Drinkers, New Data Reveal Alarming Alcohol Consumption Levels

Bulgaria remains among the countries with the highest levels of alcohol consumption in Europe and globally. According to World Health Organization data, the average Bulgarian aged over 15 consumes 11.2 litres of pure alcohol per year.

Society » Health | December 26, 2025, Friday // 10:39

Drug Prices Surge in Bulgaria, with Some Medicines Doubling or Tripling in Cost

A noticeable and sustained rise in the prices of a number of medicines has been observed over the past several months, according to pharmacists and patient

Society » Health | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 17:32

Epidemic Flu Already in Bulgaria As Cases Overtake Last Year, Expert Says

Bulgaria has entered its typical winter health pattern, with flu cases already spreading at an epidemic level. This assessment was made by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev during an appearance on Nova TV.

Society » Health | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 10:04

One in Three Injury Deaths in Europe Linked to Alcohol, Warns WHO

According to a report from WHO/Europe, alcohol is a major contributor to injury-related fatalities, accounting for approximately one-third of such deaths.

Society » Health | December 22, 2025, Monday // 09:25

Flu Wave Hits Bulgaria: H3N2 Dominates, Peak Expected in February

With the start of the holiday season, Bulgaria is seeing the early stages of a flu wave, and the Pernik region has already recorded a particularly high incidence of 240 cases per 100,000 people, twice the national average

Society » Health | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 11:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria