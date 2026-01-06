First US LNG Cargo for Bulgaria in 2026 Reaches Alexandroupolis Terminal

Business » ENERGY | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 10:03
Bulgaria: First US LNG Cargo for Bulgaria in 2026 Reaches Alexandroupolis Terminal

The first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States intended for Bulgaria in 2026 has already reached the LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis, according to information from BGNES. The delivery was handled by METLEN, a company that plays a leading role in LNG imports across Southeast Europe.

METLEN noted that it has been supplying the Greek gas market continuously since 2010. In 2018, the company became the first to import liquefied natural gas through the Revithoussa terminal and then export it to Bulgaria. Over the years, this activity has helped reinforce Greece’s position as an energy hub in the region, while also highlighting METLEN’s role as a key supplier of stable and competitively priced LNG to the Balkans and neighboring markets.

The company described the arrival of the first US LNG cargo for Bulgaria as a significant step forward. Panagiotis Kanellopoulos, Chief Executive Officer for International Energy Supply and Trading at METLEN, said that the delivery of American natural gas to the Bulgarian market further strengthens the long-term partnership with Bulgargaz. According to him, this cooperation continues to support regional energy security through reliable supply arrangements.

BGNES recalls that in September 2025 Bulgargaz EAD successfully completed four tender procedures for LNG deliveries scheduled for October and December 2025, as well as January and March 2026. All of these deliveries are to be received at the LNG terminal near Alexandroupolis, underlining the growing importance of the facility for Bulgaria’s gas supply diversification.

At the end of September, Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov stated that Bulgaria is positioning itself as a key entry point for American gas into Europe. He emphasized that the country is prepared to play an active role in bringing LNG from the United States deeper into the European market.

Commenting on the future of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline and whether its role could diminish, Stankov explained that under regulations currently being discussed by the European Commission, short-term gas contracts are expected to expire in 2026, while long-term contracts would run until early 2028. This framework, he said, gives Bulgaria an opportunity to use both its newly built and existing gas infrastructure to facilitate the transit of American liquefied natural gas toward Central Europe.

Stankov added that these transit capacities should not be underestimated. According to him, Bulgaria will remain a significant player on the regional gas map, as the country has the technical capacity to transit up to 25 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.

Source: BGNES

