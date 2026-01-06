Trump’s Venezuela Gamble: Maduro Pleads Not Guilty After Dramatic US Capture

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro entered a plea of not guilty on Monday during his first appearance before a US federal court in New York, only days after he and his wife were seized in Caracas during a surprise US military operation. Speaking through an interpreter, Maduro rejected all accusations, telling Judge Alvin Hellerstein that he was innocent and insisting he remained the legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro appeared in court alongside his wife, Cilia Flores, who also pleaded not guilty to similar charges, stating she bore no responsibility for the allegations. The hearing in Manhattan federal court lasted less than half an hour. Judge Hellerstein ordered both defendants to remain in custody and scheduled the next court session for March 17.

According to court documents, Maduro has hired prominent defense attorney Barry Joel Pollack, known internationally for representing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Flores is represented by Mark Donnelly, who told the court that his client sustained significant bruising during her arrest and requested medical examinations, including X-rays.

The charges stem from a 25-page indictment made public over the weekend, accusing Maduro and senior associates of collaborating with international drug cartels to facilitate the shipment of thousands of tonnes of cocaine into the United States. If convicted, Maduro could face a life sentence. The indictment alleges that Maduro’s network partnered with groups including Mexico’s Sinaloa and Zetas cartels, Colombian FARC rebels and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang.

However, a US intelligence assessment released in April, compiled with input from all 18 US intelligence agencies, found no evidence of coordination between Tren de Aragua and the Venezuelan government, contradicting one of the indictment’s core claims. The charges nevertheless also include allegations of narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

Prosecutors further accuse Maduro and Flores of ordering kidnappings, assaults and killings to enforce drug debts and silence perceived threats. Among the incidents cited is the killing of a local drug trafficker in Caracas. Flores is additionally accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in 2007 to arrange meetings between major traffickers and senior Venezuelan anti-drug officials, with monthly payments allegedly following.

Maduro’s legal team is expected to challenge the legality of his arrest, arguing that as a sitting head of state he enjoys sovereign immunity. A similar defense was unsuccessfully raised by former Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega after his capture by US forces in 1990. The US government, however, maintains that Maduro is not Venezuela’s legitimate president, particularly following the disputed 2024 election, which Washington says was marred by fraud.

Outside the courthouse, dozens of demonstrators gathered, divided between supporters and opponents of Maduro. Inside, the judge informed the couple of their right to notify the Venezuelan consulate of their detention. Prosecutors outlined that their case spans more than two decades, alleging Maduro’s involvement in drug trafficking from his time as a lawmaker in 2000 through his presidency, which began in 2013.

In Caracas, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as interim president hours after the court hearing. While initially demanding Maduro’s return, Rodríguez later adopted a more conciliatory tone, signaling openness to cooperation with the Trump administration and calling for “respectful relations” with Washington. US intelligence assessments reportedly concluded that Rodríguez was best positioned to maintain order, with opposition figures seen as lacking sufficient domestic legitimacy.

President Donald Trump said the United States was not at war with Venezuela but with drug traffickers, describing the operation as a law enforcement action. He ruled out elections in the near term, saying the country must be stabilized first. Trump also suggested the US would temporarily oversee Venezuela while enforcing an existing oil quarantine, though Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would not govern the country day to day.

The dramatic seizure of Maduro sparked international reaction, with Russia, China and several left-wing governments condemning the raid. The United Nations Security Council debated its legality, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of potential instability. Legal experts have questioned whether the operation violated international law.

Trump has openly linked the intervention to Venezuela’s vast oil and mineral reserves, saying US companies would help rebuild the country’s energy infrastructure. Shares of several American oil firms rose following his remarks. Trump later said oil companies were aware that action was being considered, though not informed of the timing.