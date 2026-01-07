Kalofer Defies the Cold: Men Enter the Tundzha River for the Iconic Epiphany Horo

Banks and Post Offices in Bulgaria Face Scrutiny Over Euro Conversion
Men from the town of Kalofer once again entered the icy waters of the Tundzha River on Epiphany/Yordanovden, continuing one of Bulgaria’s most distinctive and widely recognized traditions.
Accompanied by drums and bagpipes, the men locked arms and performed the traditional male horo directly in the river. The ritual, which takes place every year on January 6, draws visitors from across the country to the sub-Balkan town and has become one of the most iconic Epiphany celebrations in Bulgaria.
As tradition dictates, the priest throws the holy cross into the river. The man who retrieves it does not keep it for himself but hands it to the youngest participant in the horo. This year, that honor went to Anton, just one and a half years old, his mother told BGNES. Although the Tundzha was not frozen, the water temperature was low enough to test the endurance of those taking part. While dancing, the men sang the traditional song “Vasilka Fell in Love.”
Epiphany celebrations in Kalofer began long before daylight. At 4:30 a.m., a festive liturgy was held at the church “St. Archangel Michael,” led by Father Dimitri. Dozens of local residents and visitors attended the service, lighting candles and praying for health for themselves and their families.
The town remained awake throughout the night. Some people celebrated until morning, while others gathered along the riverbanks at dawn to secure a good view of the ritual. For another year, the men’s horo in the Tundzha, a tradition preserved for around 200 years, was about to begin.
Kalofer Mayor Dragomir Boev noted that the Epiphany celebration is traditionally linked with the memory of the town’s most famous son, the poet and revolutionary Hristo Botev. This year, the ritual coincided with the commemoration of 178 years since Botev’s birth, further adding to the symbolic importance of the day for local residents.
The event once again attracted people from outside Kalofer. Dimitar from Plovdiv said he was taking part in the ritual for the second time, explaining that he values Bulgarian traditions and believes national holidays should be respected and preserved.
Among the spectators and participants was also Stephen from the United States, who said he was deeply impressed by the ritual and the atmosphere surrounding it.
Very young children also took part in the celebration, continuing a long-standing custom. Ten-month-old Yordan entered the cold river together with his father, Danail, symbolizing the passing of the tradition from one generation to the next.
Before entering the river, the men gathered for a customary warm-up. Songs were sung, bagpipes played, and traditional appetizers were shared. As in previous years, the longtime former mayor of Kalofer, Rumen Stoyanov, opened his home to host the participants before they headed to the river.
After the men from Kalofer completed their horo, visitors to the town were also allowed to enter the river. Dressed in traditional costumes, guests joined the dance in the cold waters, turning the ritual into a shared celebration rather than a closed local event.
In recent years, hundreds of people have traveled to Kalofer specifically to witness and experience the Epiphany horo in the Tundzha. Despite changing times, the ritual remains a powerful symbol of community, faith, and continuity, marking Epiphany in a way found nowhere else in Bulgaria.
