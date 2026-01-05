Denmark Warns Trump on Greenland: 'If the United States Attacks Another NATO Country, Everything Stops'

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has stated that U.S. President Donald Trump should be taken seriously regarding his stated interest in acquiring Greenland, although both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected the notion. Speaking to the Danish public broadcaster DR, Frederiksen emphasized that the Kingdom of Denmark’s position is clear and that Greenland has consistently expressed its opposition to becoming part of the United States.

“If the United States attacks another NATO country, everything stops”

Frederiksen issued the warning just a day after the U.S. conducted a military operation capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The Prime Minister stressed that Greenland, as part of Denmark and a NATO member, is protected under the alliance’s security framework. She also reminded that a bilateral defense agreement already grants the U.S. substantial access to Greenland, making further threats unnecessary and inappropriate. She urged the United States to stop making such statements against a historically close ally and a territory that has clearly stated it is not for sale.

The remarks follow previous comments by Trump, including statements to The Atlantic, in which he said, “We do need Greenland, absolutely.” His recent military action in Venezuela, which involved months of preparation, has fueled speculation that Trump might attempt to achieve other territorial ambitions by force. Maduro and his wife were flown to the U.S. on drug-related charges, part of the administration’s broader campaign to counter alleged drug trafficking from Venezuela.

The issue was further highlighted when Katie Miller, wife of senior White House aide Stephen Miller, posted an image on X showing Greenland overlaid with an American flag, captioned “SOON,” shortly after Maduro’s capture. Trump has long publicly discussed the idea of acquiring Greenland, a self-governing, mineral-rich territory under Danish sovereignty. Last month, he appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland. In addition, Trump has previously raised the idea of integrating Canada as the 51st U.S. state, though both Greenland and Canada have repeatedly rejected these overtures.

Frederiksen’s warning underscores Denmark’s firm stance that Greenland’s autonomy and the kingdom’s sovereignty are not negotiable. She framed the issue as one not only of territorial integrity but also of alliance obligations, pointing to NATO’s security guarantee as a protective measure. By stressing that Greenland is already accessible to the U.S. under existing agreements, she aimed to remove any perceived need for the United States to escalate threats.

The broader context of Trump’s statement reflects his administration’s aggressive foreign policy posture in the Western Hemisphere. The capture of Maduro demonstrated the administration’s willingness to use military force for strategic objectives, raising concerns about whether similar ambitions could extend to other regions like Greenland. However, Frederiksen’s response, alongside repeated rejections from Greenland and Canada, makes it clear that any such moves would face significant diplomatic and political resistance.

Historically, Greenland has maintained a high degree of self-governance while remaining part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Its strategic location, rich mineral resources, and military importance have long drawn attention, particularly from the United States. Despite Trump’s continued interest, Denmark insists that the territory will remain under Danish control, and any attempts to alter that arrangement would violate international law and long-standing diplomatic norms.