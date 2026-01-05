Denmark Warns Trump on Greenland: 'If the United States Attacks Another NATO Country, Everything Stops'

World » EU | January 5, 2026, Monday // 18:24
Bulgaria: Denmark Warns Trump on Greenland: 'If the United States Attacks Another NATO Country, Everything Stops'

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has stated that U.S. President Donald Trump should be taken seriously regarding his stated interest in acquiring Greenland, although both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected the notion. Speaking to the Danish public broadcaster DR, Frederiksen emphasized that the Kingdom of Denmark’s position is clear and that Greenland has consistently expressed its opposition to becoming part of the United States.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says Donald Trump is serious about wanting to take control of Greenland, despite clear rejection from both Greenland and Denmark, Reuters reported.

If the United States attacks another NATO country, everything stops

Frederiksen issued the warning just a day after the U.S. conducted a military operation capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The Prime Minister stressed that Greenland, as part of Denmark and a NATO member, is protected under the alliance’s security framework. She also reminded that a bilateral defense agreement already grants the U.S. substantial access to Greenland, making further threats unnecessary and inappropriate. She urged the United States to stop making such statements against a historically close ally and a territory that has clearly stated it is not for sale.

The remarks follow previous comments by Trump, including statements to The Atlantic, in which he said, “We do need Greenland, absolutely.” His recent military action in Venezuela, which involved months of preparation, has fueled speculation that Trump might attempt to achieve other territorial ambitions by force. Maduro and his wife were flown to the U.S. on drug-related charges, part of the administration’s broader campaign to counter alleged drug trafficking from Venezuela.

The issue was further highlighted when Katie Miller, wife of senior White House aide Stephen Miller, posted an image on X showing Greenland overlaid with an American flag, captioned “SOON,” shortly after Maduro’s capture. Trump has long publicly discussed the idea of acquiring Greenland, a self-governing, mineral-rich territory under Danish sovereignty. Last month, he appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland. In addition, Trump has previously raised the idea of integrating Canada as the 51st U.S. state, though both Greenland and Canada have repeatedly rejected these overtures.

Frederiksen’s warning underscores Denmark’s firm stance that Greenland’s autonomy and the kingdom’s sovereignty are not negotiable. She framed the issue as one not only of territorial integrity but also of alliance obligations, pointing to NATO’s security guarantee as a protective measure. By stressing that Greenland is already accessible to the U.S. under existing agreements, she aimed to remove any perceived need for the United States to escalate threats.

The broader context of Trump’s statement reflects his administration’s aggressive foreign policy posture in the Western Hemisphere. The capture of Maduro demonstrated the administration’s willingness to use military force for strategic objectives, raising concerns about whether similar ambitions could extend to other regions like Greenland. However, Frederiksen’s response, alongside repeated rejections from Greenland and Canada, makes it clear that any such moves would face significant diplomatic and political resistance.

Historically, Greenland has maintained a high degree of self-governance while remaining part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Its strategic location, rich mineral resources, and military importance have long drawn attention, particularly from the United States. Despite Trump’s continued interest, Denmark insists that the territory will remain under Danish control, and any attempts to alter that arrangement would violate international law and long-standing diplomatic norms.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Greenland, Denmark, Trump, US

Related Articles:

U.S. Strikes in Venezuela: A Calculated Move Amidst Strategic Shifts and Domestic Ambitions

Earlier on Saturday, the United States carried out large-scale strikes against a range of military and civilian targets in at least four Venezuelan states, including the capital, Caracas.

World | January 5, 2026, Monday // 16:05

Could Colombia and Greenland Be Next? Trump’s Actions in Venezuela Spark International Concern

Delcy Rodríguez formally assumed the role of Venezuela’s acting president late Sunday, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a blunt public warning directed at her.

World | January 5, 2026, Monday // 09:29

From Caracas to a Brooklyn Cell: Maduro Faces U.S. 'Justice' After Dramatic Capture

Nicolás Maduro has been transferred to a federal detention facility in New York following his capture during a U.S. military operation in Venezuela, as Washington moves ahead with criminal proceedings against the longtime Venezuelan leader and his wife, C

World | January 4, 2026, Sunday // 10:36

US Confirms Maduro Taken for Trial as Pre-Dawn Strikes Hit Venezuela

U.S. forces have reportedly arrested Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, to face criminal charges in the United States, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed

World | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 12:40

BREAKING: Trump Claims Capture of Maduro in Large-Scale US Strikes on Venezuela

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States has carried out a “large scale strike” against Venezuela, claiming that the operation resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife

World | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 11:43

BREAKING: U.S. Invasion of Venezuela? Explosions Shake Caracas as American Forces Reportedly Strike Military Targets

Explosions were heard across Caracas in the early hours of Saturday, with a CNN team on the ground reporting multiple blasts and power outages in parts of the Venezuelan capital

World | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 09:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Gas Prices Drop Nearly 6% Amid Record LNG Imports

European natural gas prices dropped sharply on Tuesday, with early trading showing a decline of nearly 6% to €27.30 per megawatt-hour, reflecting abundant global supplies

World » EU | January 5, 2026, Monday // 17:44

Romania's Georgescu: What Happened in Venezuela Could Soon be Repeated Across Western and Eastern Europe

Former Romanian presidential contender Calin Georgescu, who was removed from the election race after the annulment of the first round he had won and was subsequently barred by both the Constitutional Court and the Central Election Commission, has also rea

World » EU | January 5, 2026, Monday // 15:10

Orban Says Venezuela Developments May Benefit the World

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the latest developments in Venezuela could have a positive effect on global energy markets, according to remarks cited by Reuters.

World » EU | January 5, 2026, Monday // 15:08

Hungary Votes This Year: Signs That Orban’s Long Rule May Be Ending

With parliamentary elections scheduled for this year, Hungary is entering a tense political phase. For the first time since taking power 15 years ago, Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces a real risk of defeat

World » EU | January 4, 2026, Sunday // 11:32

Foreign Media: Bulgaria Joins the Euro Despite Turmoil, Revealing an Economy Stronger Than Its Image

Bulgaria entered the eurozone on January 1, completing the final major stage of its long integration into Western political and economic structures

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 12:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria