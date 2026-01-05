Bulgaria’s Postal Network Handles Euro Exchange Smoothly in First Days

The exchange of levs into euros is proceeding smoothly at branches of “Bulgarian Posts,” according to retired Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov. Speaking to journalists in Vratsa, he confirmed that all post offices are well-stocked with euro banknotes and coins, ensuring a seamless start to the process.

Karadjov noted that the first official currency exchange in Bulgaria took place in the village of Stamboliyski, in Haskovo, and feedback from other post offices has been consistently positive. He highlighted that the influx of citizens exchanging levs is moderate, and that new counting machines and printers are functioning correctly. “For the moment, I can report with satisfaction that ‘Bulgarian Posts’ is handling the process very well, and I thank all postmen for their efforts,” Karadjov stated.

In a personal example, Karadjov shared that he exchanged 222.47 leva for euros at the post office in Dolni Bogrov in just three minutes. He emphasized that the operation was smooth, with no issues related to software or receipt printing, and both banknote and coin counting machines worked efficiently. His overall assessment was that “Bulgarian Posts” is fully prepared to assist citizens in the transition to the euro.

The exchange rules allow every Bulgarian to convert up to 1,000 leva without prior notice at all 2,230 post office branches across the country. In 954 designated offices, larger sums - up to 10,000 leva - can be exchanged after submitting a prior request, which is typically processed within three to five business days. Karadjov added that the system automatically monitors the total exchanged per day, capping it at 10,000 leva per person. For conversions of 5,000 euros or more, a declaration regarding the origin of the funds must be completed.

The website of “Bulgarian Posts” provides a full list of post offices with their respective limits, enabling citizens to plan their exchanges efficiently. Karadjov’s statements indicate that both the infrastructure and operational readiness of the postal network are fully aligned with the requirements of Bulgaria’s euro transition.

This early success highlights the efficiency of the national postal service in managing one of the most critical aspects of the currency change, ensuring that citizens across urban and rural areas have convenient access to euros. The combination of automated systems, clear limits, and well-prepared staff appears to be key to maintaining calm and orderly exchanges.

Residents who visit post offices benefit from the transparency of the process, with all amounts displayed in both leva and euros during the transaction. Citizens in villages and smaller towns, such as Stara Reka or Jinot, can now reliably convert their levs without fear of shortages or technical difficulties.

The smooth functioning of “Bulgarian Posts” also underscores the broader readiness of Bulgaria’s financial infrastructure for euro adoption. With staff trained to handle both high- and low-volume exchanges, and with modern counting and printing equipment deployed nationwide, the country appears prepared to avoid the operational hiccups that sometimes accompany large-scale currency transitions in other nations.

Karadjov’s observations suggest that citizens are generally calm and cooperative, with only minor questions arising regarding machine usage and daily limits. The post office network’s capacity to manage both standard and higher-value exchanges ensures that the transition remains accessible for ordinary consumers as well as for businesses or individuals handling larger sums.

Overall, Bulgaria’s initial steps in converting levs to euros through “Bulgarian Posts” signal an organized and efficient rollout. The system’s design, combining automated monitoring, clear daily limits, and the requirement for declarations on larger transactions, aims to balance convenience for the public with regulatory compliance.

As the first exchanges continue, the postal network is expected to maintain this level of reliability, providing a crucial service that supports both the practical and symbolic aspects of Bulgaria’s euro adoption. Early reports indicate that citizens across the country can now transition to the new currency with confidence, reinforcing public trust in the process.