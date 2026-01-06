Strong Winds and Ice Warnings Issued Across Bulgaria for Tuesday

Weather warnings are in force across Bulgaria for Yordanovden, January 6, due to strong winds and hazardous ice conditions.

A yellow warning for strong winds applies to 15 districts. These include Sofia City and Sofia Region, Pernik, Kyustendil, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Shumen, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo and Kardzhali. In these areas, wind gusts are expected to reach up to 80 km/h, creating difficult conditions, especially in exposed locations.

A separate yellow code for ice formation has been issued for Vidin and Montana. In these northwestern districts, conditions are favorable for icing due to a combination of low temperatures and mixed precipitation.

During the night, cloud cover will be considerable across the country. Isolated precipitation is expected in southern Bulgaria, mostly in the form of rain. In the extreme northwest, rain will mix with snow, increasing the risk of ice on roads and surfaces. Minimum temperatures will vary significantly, ranging from around 0 degrees in the northwest to as high as 12 degrees in the southeastern regions.

On Tuesday, the sky will remain mostly cloudy. Short-term rain showers are expected in some areas, mainly in the Danube Plain and the Rila-Rhodope region. Winds in central and eastern Bulgaria, as well as north of the mountains, will stay moderate to temporarily strong, with daytime temperatures there between 14 and 19 degrees. In much of the Danube Plain, winds will be weaker and maximum temperatures will range from 2 to 7 degrees.

Cloudy conditions will continue on Wednesday, with fog forming in the plains. Rainfall is expected in places. Winds in central and eastern parts of the country will remain moderate to strong, keeping temperatures relatively high, with minimum values between 10 and 12 degrees and daytime highs reaching 16 to 18 degrees. In the northwestern regions, temperatures will stay close to zero throughout the day, and the risk of ice formation will persist.

On Thursday night and during the day, precipitation is forecast across the country, locally reaching significant amounts. In southeastern Bulgaria, rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms. By evening, rainfall will gradually turn to snow in many areas. Precipitation will stop overnight into Friday, after which mostly sunny weather is expected during the day.