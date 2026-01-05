U.S. Strikes in Venezuela: A Calculated Move Amidst Strategic Shifts and Domestic Ambitions

Earlier on Saturday, the United States carried out large-scale strikes against a range of military and civilian targets in at least four Venezuelan states, including the capital, Caracas.

U.S. President Donald Trump later wrote on his Truth Social platform that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been detained and flown out of the country. As of now, the Venezuelan authorities have not confirmed this claim.

In response, Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López appeared in a broadcast on state television, calling for unity and resistance. “Today we clench our fist in defense of what is ours. Let us unite, because the strength of the people lies in unity, and through it we will resist and prevail,” he said.

Timing: a calculated mix of media tactics and psychological messaging

As much of the world was still emerging from New Year celebrations, news of the U.S. strikes caused shock. According to Sun Taiyi, associate professor of political science at Christopher Newport University, the timing of Trump’s actions is rarely coincidental and often reflects a deliberate blend of media calculation and psychological signaling.

Sun pointed to an earlier example from early 2025, when Trump announced a global tariff war. The proclamation was reportedly postponed from April 1 to April 2 to avoid the risk of being dismissed as an April Fools’ joke.

Trump, Sun explained, places great emphasis on the seriousness of his directives. He cited another case: recent U.S. operations in Nigeria were deliberately scheduled for Christmas Day so they could be framed symbolically as a “Christmas gift” to local militant groups.

The Venezuela strikes follow the same pattern, Sun said. By acting as the New Year holiday period was ending, the administration avoided the traditional holiday news lull and ensured the operation would dominate the media agenda as the first major international story of the year.

Strategic objectives behind the operation

Beyond the question of timing, Sun argued that the Trump administration is pursuing several overlapping strategic goals.

“Although official rhetoric often emphasizes the fight against drug trafficking, Venezuela is not a major source of drugs entering the United States,” Sun noted. “These arguments mainly serve as domestic justification for broader intervention.” He added that U.S. actions in Latin America are increasingly framed as efforts to curb illegal migration.

According to Sun, the real geopolitical focus is the region’s left-wing governments, particularly Venezuela and Cuba. He pointed to the updated U.S. National Security Strategy, which places renewed emphasis on the Western Hemisphere and identifies Venezuela as a major obstacle in what Washington considers its strategic backyard.

Guo Cunhai, senior research fellow and director of the Center for Argentina Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, also highlighted changes in U.S. strategic thinking across Trump’s two terms.

During Trump’s first presidency, Guo said, Washington focused mainly on isolating the Venezuelan government. In contrast, the 2025 National Security Strategy introduced what he described as the “Trump Doctrine,” explicitly naming the Western Hemisphere as a core area of U.S. interest.

Under this framework, Guo explained, the stability and prosperity of the region are treated as central pillars of American national security.

Guo also pointed to a broader political shift in Latin America toward right-wing, and in some cases far-right, governments, arguing that Maduro now stands out even more sharply against this changing regional backdrop.

Domestic politics and a shift in U.S. global posture

Sun stressed that U.S. foreign policy decisions are closely linked to domestic political calculations, particularly within Trump’s inner circle. He singled out Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is widely seen as positioning himself for a possible presidential run in 2028.

As a Cuban-American, Rubio understands that a hard line against Venezuela could also weaken Cuba and generate strong support among his traditional voter base, Sun said. At the same time, Rubio must navigate resistance from core MAGA supporters, who remain strongly opposed to foreign interventions and costly regime-change operations abroad.

This internal tension, Sun argued, helps explain the administration’s current approach: relying on precision air strikes to demonstrate strength and satisfy hawkish factions, while avoiding large-scale ground deployments that could alienate isolationist voters. In this context, a rapid capture of Maduro would offer a way to appease competing factions within the Republican Party.

Ultimately, Sun said, these developments point to a deeper shift in Washington’s global outlook. The latest National Security Strategy suggests a gradual U.S. pullback from its traditional security role in Europe, leaving European countries increasingly responsible for their own defense.

Within this renewed “America First” framework, the U.S. vision for Latin America is one of uncontested dominance. From this perspective, Sun concluded, Venezuela is no longer seen as a localized problem, but as an unacceptable challenge in a region Washington intends to control exclusively, particularly given Caracas’ close ties with Russia.

