Romania's Georgescu: What Happened in Venezuela Could Soon be Repeated Across Western and Eastern Europe

World » EU | January 5, 2026, Monday // 15:10
Former Romanian presidential contender Calin Georgescu, who was removed from the election race after the annulment of the first round he had won and was subsequently barred by both the Constitutional Court and the Central Election Commission, has also reacted to the US military operation in Venezuela.

Georgescu made his remarks outside the police station in Buftea, where he is required to report monthly as part of a judicial review procedure, according to local media. Speaking to journalists and supporters, he warned that what is happening in Venezuela could soon be repeated elsewhere.

According to him, the replacement of political leaders would not stop in Latin America. “Today it is Venezuela, tomorrow it will be Western Europe, and possibly Eastern Europe before dawn,Georgescu said, outlining what he sees as an inevitable chain of events.

He described US President Donald Trump as a decisive leader, linking the developments in Venezuela to alleged election manipulations in Europe, including Romania. Georgescu claimed that Trump does not tolerate what he called stolen elections or the takeover of states by criminal and globalist networks.

The former candidate recalled that six months earlier he had predicted a return of the United States to the Monroe Doctrine. In his view, this prediction has now been confirmed by a recent foreign policy document issued by the White House, as well as by the actions taken in Venezuela. He insisted that Trump is a man of action who responds directly to what he perceives as abuses of democratic processes.

Georgescu also argued that Caracas has long been a hub for drug-related criminal activity, but stressed that, in his opinion, the core issue remains the alleged falsification of elections and the dominance of globalist structures over state institutions. He maintains this position despite facing accusations from Romanian prosecutors of attempting to undermine the country’s constitutional order.

