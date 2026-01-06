Former Deputy PM and Economist: 'We Haven’t Been This Rich Since Khan Asparuh' as Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone

Banks and Post Offices in Bulgaria Face Scrutiny Over Euro Conversion
By law, banks in Bulgaria are allowed to accept all coins and levs for conversion into euros, with the exchange remaining free of charge until June 30
Former Deputy Prime Minister and economist Nikolay Vassilev has described Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone as a historic achievement, saying "the country has not been this prosperous since the era of Khan Asparuh". In an interview with bTV, he emphasized that Bulgaria is now firmly among the ranks of first-class European nations, with strong prospects for economic growth and social development.
Vassilev highlighted that the combination of Schengen membership and the eurozone will strengthen Bulgaria’s position internationally, making the country wealthier, more respected, and more successful over the coming decades. He noted that even those skeptical about the transition will benefit, and future generations will take the new status as the norm.
Drawing comparisons with countries that joined the eurozone earlier, such as Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, and the Baltic states, Vassilev pointed out that initial doubts or minor shocks were quickly overcome. He cited Croatia as an example, noting its record tourist seasons, significant wage increases, and overall prosperity, which he expects Bulgaria to mirror.
The economist underlined that Bulgaria entered the eurozone under particularly favorable conditions, with low national debt and the benefit of 28.5 years of a stable currency board, which has acclimated Bulgarians to the euro through travel, work, and study abroad. He dismissed fears of immediate price spikes as “eternal mythology” and expressed confidence in steady economic growth.
Looking ahead, Vassilev predicts that 2026 will bring double-digit wage growth while inflation remains low, continuing Bulgaria’s upward economic trajectory in the early years of its euro adoption.
The disbursement of the first pensions in euros has officially started today across Bulgaria. Pensioners can check the exact amount either online through the National Social Security Institute’s digital portal or in person at its local offices
Bulgaria observes Ivanovden, or St. John’s Day, on January 7, one of the country’s significant traditional holidays marking the feast of St. John the Baptist
Bulgaria is set for a turbulent Wednesday, with weather warnings in effect across several regions. Atmospheric pressure will drop to levels well below the monthly average, setting the stage for unstable conditions
The Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) has launched a detailed review of the market for basic food products in Bulgaria’s small grocery stores
In the Bulgarian village of Nevestino, the transition to euros has hit a practical obstacle as the town’s sole ATM, located at the entrance to the Municipality, has already run out of cash
The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria has triggered reports of price glitches and unexpected charges at coffee vending machines across Sofia and other cities
