Silistra and Razgrad Residents Pay Over 3 Euros per Cubic Meter as Water Costs Soar

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 14:37
Bulgaria: Silistra and Razgrad Residents Pay Over 3 Euros per Cubic Meter as Water Costs Soar @Pixabay

In Bulgaria, the cost of water is reaching record levels in certain regions, with residents of Silistra and Razgrad facing the highest prices in the country. There, water now exceeds 3 euros per cubic meter, making these areas the most expensive for water and sewerage services.

Meanwhile, Targovishte has decided not to raise water prices for the time being, according to the local water and sewerage company. Shumen’s water operator also does not anticipate any increases in the near future.

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has indefinitely frozen price hikes for water and sewerage operators with state participation. This measure aims to ensure a smooth transition to the euro and prevent sudden financial pressure on consumers during the currency change. Despite this freeze, the elevated costs in Silistra and Razgrad remain unchanged, highlighting significant regional disparities in water pricing.

Tags: water, prices, Silistra, Razgrad

