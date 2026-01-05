Silistra and Razgrad Residents Pay Over 3 Euros per Cubic Meter as Water Costs Soar

Bulgaria Adopts Euro: No Price Shock or Income Drop, Experts Say
The initial days of Bulgaria’s euro adoption are proceeding without major issues, according to Nikolay Valkanov, Executive Director of the Association for Modern Trade,
In Bulgaria, the cost of water is reaching record levels in certain regions, with residents of Silistra and Razgrad facing the highest prices in the country. There, water now exceeds 3 euros per cubic meter, making these areas the most expensive for water and sewerage services.
Meanwhile, Targovishte has decided not to raise water prices for the time being, according to the local water and sewerage company. Shumen’s water operator also does not anticipate any increases in the near future.
The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has indefinitely frozen price hikes for water and sewerage operators with state participation. This measure aims to ensure a smooth transition to the euro and prevent sudden financial pressure on consumers during the currency change. Despite this freeze, the elevated costs in Silistra and Razgrad remain unchanged, highlighting significant regional disparities in water pricing.
The exchange of levs into euros is proceeding smoothly at branches of “Bulgarian Posts,” according to retired Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov.
Weather warnings are in force across Bulgaria for Yordanovden, January 6, due to strong winds and hazardous ice conditions.
Mandatory vehicle third-party liability insurance in Bulgaria is set to become more expensive again in the opening days of 2026, with price increases estimated at around 8 to 10 percent
In the Yambol region, most villages continue to conduct shopping primarily in leva, with euros available only in limited amounts
In Bulgaria, Sofia and Alexander have emerged as the most popular names for newborn girls and boys in 2025, marking a shift in naming trends
In the first days following the euro’s introduction in Bulgaria, taxi operators reported significant issues with their cash register machines, according to the National Taxi Union
