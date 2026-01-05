Bulgaria: Limited Euro Adoption in Yambol Region, Local Stores Continue with Leva

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Limited Euro Adoption in Yambol Region, Local Stores Continue with Leva

In the Yambol region, most villages continue to conduct shopping primarily in leva, with euros available only in limited amounts, BNR reports. Among the 47 settlements in the area, residents cannot exchange leva for euros due to the absence of ATMs or post offices. In some villages, like Stara Reka, local stores report no immediate issues for shoppers.

A shop owner in Stara Reka noted that roughly 90 percent of customers still pay in leva. "We are ready; we have both euros and leva. Once pensions are received, people will start using euros, but for now, shopping is mostly in leva. By the end of the month, everything should be normalized. Our systems have already converted prices to euros automatically, and receipts also show the equivalent in leva," the owner said.

Customers appear unconcerned about the transition. One local remarked, "I have Bulgarian money. It will take time before the euro becomes common here. No matter how the currency changes, we adjust. You just go along with it."

In the village of Jinot, the situation mirrors that of Stara Reka. Shopkeepers there also report minor confusion among customers but confirm that day-to-day transactions continue without major disruption. The gradual adaptation suggests that while the euro has officially arrived in Bulgaria, its practical use in rural areas will take time to become widespread.

Source: BNR

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, euro, leva, Yambol

Related Articles:

Former Deputy PM and Economist: 'We Haven’t Been This Rich Since Khan Asparuh' as Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone

Former Deputy Prime Minister and economist Nikolay Vassilev has described Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone as a historic achievement

Society | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Adopts Euro: No Price Shock or Income Drop, Experts Say

The initial days of Bulgaria’s euro adoption are proceeding without major issues, according to Nikolay Valkanov, Executive Director of the Association for Modern Trade,

Business | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Most Shops Compliant, Prices Stable: Euro Coordination Center Reports on Bulgaria’s Transition

Bulgaria has officially joined the eurozone, and authorities are now focusing on making the currency transition as transparent as possible

Business | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

January 6 in Bulgaria: Faith, Folklore, and Winter Rituals of Yordanovden

Yordanovden, celebrated on January 6, is one of the most significant religious and cultural holidays in Bulgaria. Known internationally as Epiphany or Theophany, the day commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan by John the Baptist

Society » Culture | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 08:00

Bulgaria’s Postal Network Handles Euro Exchange Smoothly in First Days

The exchange of levs into euros is proceeding smoothly at branches of “Bulgarian Posts,” according to retired Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov.

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 17:41

Strong Winds and Ice Warnings Issued Across Bulgaria for Tuesday

Weather warnings are in force across Bulgaria for Yordanovden, January 6, due to strong winds and hazardous ice conditions.

Society » Environment | January 5, 2026, Monday // 17:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria’s Postal Network Handles Euro Exchange Smoothly in First Days

The exchange of levs into euros is proceeding smoothly at branches of “Bulgarian Posts,” according to retired Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov.

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 17:41

Strong Winds and Ice Warnings Issued Across Bulgaria for Tuesday

Weather warnings are in force across Bulgaria for Yordanovden, January 6, due to strong winds and hazardous ice conditions.

Society » Environment | January 5, 2026, Monday // 17:30

Bulgaria: Mandatory Car Insurance Set To Rise Again in Early 2026

Mandatory vehicle third-party liability insurance in Bulgaria is set to become more expensive again in the opening days of 2026, with price increases estimated at around 8 to 10 percent

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 17:09

Silistra and Razgrad Residents Pay Over 3 Euros per Cubic Meter as Water Costs Soar

In Bulgaria, the cost of water is reaching record levels in certain regions, with residents of Silistra and Razgrad facing the highest prices in the country

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 14:37

Sofia and Alexander Top the Lists of Bulgaria’s Most Popular Baby Names in 2025

In Bulgaria, Sofia and Alexander have emerged as the most popular names for newborn girls and boys in 2025, marking a shift in naming trends

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 13:22

Bulgaria Faces Taxi Fare Chaos as Old Devices Fail to Convert to Euros

In the first days following the euro’s introduction in Bulgaria, taxi operators reported significant issues with their cash register machines, according to the National Taxi Union

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 12:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria