Bulgaria: Limited Euro Adoption in Yambol Region, Local Stores Continue with Leva

Former Deputy PM and Economist: 'We Haven’t Been This Rich Since Khan Asparuh' as Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone
Former Deputy Prime Minister and economist Nikolay Vassilev has described Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone as a historic achievement
In the Yambol region, most villages continue to conduct shopping primarily in leva, with euros available only in limited amounts, BNR reports. Among the 47 settlements in the area, residents cannot exchange leva for euros due to the absence of ATMs or post offices. In some villages, like Stara Reka, local stores report no immediate issues for shoppers.
A shop owner in Stara Reka noted that roughly 90 percent of customers still pay in leva. "We are ready; we have both euros and leva. Once pensions are received, people will start using euros, but for now, shopping is mostly in leva. By the end of the month, everything should be normalized. Our systems have already converted prices to euros automatically, and receipts also show the equivalent in leva," the owner said.
Customers appear unconcerned about the transition. One local remarked, "I have Bulgarian money. It will take time before the euro becomes common here. No matter how the currency changes, we adjust. You just go along with it."
In the village of Jinot, the situation mirrors that of Stara Reka. Shopkeepers there also report minor confusion among customers but confirm that day-to-day transactions continue without major disruption. The gradual adaptation suggests that while the euro has officially arrived in Bulgaria, its practical use in rural areas will take time to become widespread.
Source: BNR
