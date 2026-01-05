Bulgaria Faces Taxi Fare Chaos as Old Devices Fail to Convert to Euros

In the first days following the euro’s introduction in Bulgaria, taxi operators reported significant issues with their cash register machines, according to the National Taxi Union. Some devices were unable to calculate fares in euros, while others displayed inflated mileage readings.

Krasimir Tsvetkov, chairman of the union, explained that while all new-model machines converted correctly at midnight on January 1, most older models - comprising at least 60% of taxi machines nationwide - failed to operate properly. Only around 3% of older devices in Sofia had recently received processors intended to automate euro conversion. The remaining machines of this type effectively became non-compliant with the law.

Taxi owners have the choice between new and old machines, both of which are relatively expensive, and only two manufacturers currently supply the market with two models each. One of the models, a new Bulgarian-made device already used in several European countries, was introduced in August following the Euro Adoption Law. The older model continues to be sold under a license valid until April 2026 but lacked necessary functionality. Its software had been modified several times to support dual currencies and display out-of-town tariffs, and was updated again just before New Year to handle the conversion from leva to euros.

Despite these updates, older machines displayed double fares and inflated distances on New Year’s Day, creating confusion and frustration for customers. Tsvetkov noted that drivers were unfairly perceived as taking advantage of passengers, likening the situation to gas station attendants overcharging clients on New Year’s Eve.