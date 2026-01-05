Bulgarian Stock Exchange Opens Strong in Euro Trading, Signaling Growth Cycle

All indices on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange opened strongly in their first session measured in euros, showing gains across the board, BNR reported. At a ceremonial event marking the start of trading, Manyu Moravenov, executive director of the exchange, expressed optimism about the year ahead for Bulgaria’s capital market.

Moravenov highlighted that the Bulgarian Stock Exchange is evolving from a national platform into a European-level marketplace, where promising ideas attract investment and quality companies can achieve growth. “I am convinced that a new cycle of investment and confidence has begun for the Bulgarian capital market,” he said, emphasizing prospects for expansion and trust in the market.

Meanwhile, Vasil Golemanski, chairman of the Financial Supervision Commission, outlined key priorities for the non-banking sector. He pointed to the development of initial public offerings of government securities for individual investors and the growth of multi-fund structures as central objectives. Golemanski noted that achieving these goals this year would be highly beneficial for the market and could further strengthen investor confidence.

Source: BNR