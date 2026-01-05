Sofia and Alexander Top the Lists of Bulgaria’s Most Popular Baby Names in 2025

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 13:22
Bulgaria: Sofia and Alexander Top the Lists of Bulgaria’s Most Popular Baby Names in 2025

In Bulgaria, Sofia and Alexander have emerged as the most popular names for newborn girls and boys in 2025, marking a shift in naming trends. For the first time in nine years, Sofia has overtaken Victoria as the preferred choice for girls. Among boys, Alexander retains the top spot.

National Statistical Institute data shows that the top three names for girls last year were Sofia, Maria, and Victoria, while boys were most commonly named Alexander, Georgi, and Kaloyan. Specifically, 472 girls were named Sofia, 460 Maria, and 445 Victoria. Among boys, 666 were named Alexander, 662 Georgi, and 577 Kaloyan.

Comparing trends over the past decade, in 2015 Victoria led the list for girls, followed by Maria and Nikola, with Alexandra, Raya, and Gabriela also among the top names. By 2025, the ten most common girls’ names are Sofia, Maria, Victoria, Raya, Nikol, Daria, Gabriela, Elena, Alexandra, and Michaela. For boys, the rankings have seen slight shifts, with Georgi and Alexander trading positions. The full top ten for 2025 includes Alexander, Georgi, Kaloyan, Martin, Teodor, Daniel, Nikola, Dimitar, Boris, and Samuil.

Among adults, the most frequent female names at the end of 2025 were Maria, Elena, and Ivanka, while men were most commonly named Georgi, Ivan, and Dimitar.

Name days remain a strong tradition in Bulgaria, with Psvetnitsa celebrated by the largest number of people - 77,496 men and 258,923 women. St. John’s Day follows, with 209,204 men and 117,937 women observing their personal holiday. Christmas ranks third, with 259,841 Bulgarians celebrating their name day.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, names, Alexander, sofia

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Postal Network Handles Euro Exchange Smoothly in First Days

|

Strong Winds and Ice Warnings Issued Across Bulgaria for Tuesday

|

Bulgaria: Mandatory Car Insurance Set To Rise Again in Early 2026

|

Bulgaria: Limited Euro Adoption in Yambol Region, Local Stores Continue with Leva

|

Bulgaria: Gas Stations Face Strain in Early Days of Euro Adoption

|

Bulgaria Faces Taxi Fare Chaos as Old Devices Fail to Convert to Euros

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria’s Postal Network Handles Euro Exchange Smoothly in First Days

The exchange of levs into euros is proceeding smoothly at branches of “Bulgarian Posts,” according to retired Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov.

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 17:41

Strong Winds and Ice Warnings Issued Across Bulgaria for Tuesday

Weather warnings are in force across Bulgaria for Yordanovden, January 6, due to strong winds and hazardous ice conditions.

Society » Environment | January 5, 2026, Monday // 17:30

Bulgaria: Mandatory Car Insurance Set To Rise Again in Early 2026

Mandatory vehicle third-party liability insurance in Bulgaria is set to become more expensive again in the opening days of 2026, with price increases estimated at around 8 to 10 percent

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 17:09

Bulgaria: Limited Euro Adoption in Yambol Region, Local Stores Continue with Leva

In the Yambol region, most villages continue to conduct shopping primarily in leva, with euros available only in limited amounts

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 15:00

Silistra and Razgrad Residents Pay Over 3 Euros per Cubic Meter as Water Costs Soar

In Bulgaria, the cost of water is reaching record levels in certain regions, with residents of Silistra and Razgrad facing the highest prices in the country

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 14:37

Bulgaria Faces Taxi Fare Chaos as Old Devices Fail to Convert to Euros

In the first days following the euro’s introduction in Bulgaria, taxi operators reported significant issues with their cash register machines, according to the National Taxi Union

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 12:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria