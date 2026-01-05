Bulgaria: Gas Stations Face Strain in Early Days of Euro Adoption

Former Deputy PM and Economist: 'We Haven’t Been This Rich Since Khan Asparuh' as Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone
Former Deputy Prime Minister and economist Nikolay Vassilev has described Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone as a historic achievement
Small gas station owners in Bulgaria are warning that the one-month transition period from the lev to the euro is too brief and could lead to technical difficulties and delays in service. The start of 2026 has already highlighted tensions among both traders and customers as businesses adjust to the new currency, raising questions about potential rounding of amounts and the possibility of fuel price increases.
In Ruse, fuel prices currently remain below 1.15 euros per liter. Despite the euro’s introduction, most customers continue to pay in leva, with only a smaller portion using the new currency. Vensislav Pengezov, a local gas station owner, explained that the transition has created practical challenges. Fiscal systems approved by the National Revenue Agency and the State Metrology only allow two digits after the decimal point, complicating transactions in euros. Loyalty programs and preset payment systems are not yet adapted to the euro, slowing down service and causing delays at terminals.
Pengezov noted that when the same fiscal system is used for euros and leva, even minor fractions create complications for staff and customers alike. The adjustment period has tested patience at the pumps, as both employees and clients navigate the dual-currency setup. Gas station owners are calling for public understanding and patience as businesses continue to adapt to the euro and ensure smooth, accurate transactions during this early phase.
Bulgaria’s crypto scene is finally maturing.
All indices on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange opened strongly in their first session measured in euros, showing gains across the board
In the early days of 2026, Bulgaria’s retail sector has smoothly transitioned to accepting euro payments, with customers adapting well to the new system
Bulgaria has now completed its transition to the euro, closing a chapter that began more than 28 years ago with the introduction of the currency board.
Since the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria, a seemingly small linguistic detail has sparked notable public debate: why Bulgarian euro coins are marked with “stotinki” rather than “cents”.
Bulgarians marked the first two days of the country’s entry into the eurozone with intensive use of card payments and cash machines
