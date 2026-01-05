Bulgaria: Gas Stations Face Strain in Early Days of Euro Adoption

Business | January 5, 2026, Monday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Gas Stations Face Strain in Early Days of Euro Adoption

Small gas station owners in Bulgaria are warning that the one-month transition period from the lev to the euro is too brief and could lead to technical difficulties and delays in service. The start of 2026 has already highlighted tensions among both traders and customers as businesses adjust to the new currency, raising questions about potential rounding of amounts and the possibility of fuel price increases.

In Ruse, fuel prices currently remain below 1.15 euros per liter. Despite the euro’s introduction, most customers continue to pay in leva, with only a smaller portion using the new currency. Vensislav Pengezov, a local gas station owner, explained that the transition has created practical challenges. Fiscal systems approved by the National Revenue Agency and the State Metrology only allow two digits after the decimal point, complicating transactions in euros. Loyalty programs and preset payment systems are not yet adapted to the euro, slowing down service and causing delays at terminals.

Pengezov noted that when the same fiscal system is used for euros and leva, even minor fractions create complications for staff and customers alike. The adjustment period has tested patience at the pumps, as both employees and clients navigate the dual-currency setup. Gas station owners are calling for public understanding and patience as businesses continue to adapt to the euro and ensure smooth, accurate transactions during this early phase.

Tags: gas stations, Bulgaria, euro

