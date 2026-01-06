Bulgaria: Pharmacy Prices Rise, But Increases Are Regulated and Controlled

In Bulgaria, pharmacy prices are rising, but the increases are controlled and expected to continue into the early days of the new year, according to Nikolay Kostov, chairman of the Association of Pharmacy Owners. He explained to Bulgarian National Radio that suppliers are continuously raising costs, and the trend is being reflected in retail prices.

Kostov dismissed claims that Bulgarian medicines are more expensive than those abroad, noting that local prices average about 60% of the European rate. He stressed that variations exist depending on the brand, the number of tablets, and dosage in milligrams. Currency conversion in pharmacies is automated through software, he added.

Addressing criticisms of retailers, Kostov argued that pharmacies, like other businesses, are being unfairly targeted. "There is a witch hunt against retailers with thousands of checks and allegations of speculation," he said, calling it harassment of businesses already facing challenges in fulfilling their obligations.

Since the introduction of the euro, pharmacy operations have been gradually normalizing. Some early software issues were reported in the first hours of the new year, but in pharmacies managed by Kostov, everything ran smoothly.

He also addressed recent online claims about certain “Mareshki” pharmacies refusing euro payments or returning change. Kostov clarified that the chain is not a member of the association. He noted that some pharmacies are temporarily reverting to leva due to shortages of euro banknotes and coins. Banks began operations today, and the hope is that enough euro currency will be made available to meet demand.

Source: BNR