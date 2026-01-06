Bulgaria Adopts Euro: No Price Shock or Income Drop, Experts Say

Banks and Post Offices in Bulgaria Face Scrutiny Over Euro Conversion
By law, banks in Bulgaria are allowed to accept all coins and levs for conversion into euros, with the exchange remaining free of charge until June 30
The initial days of Bulgaria’s euro adoption are proceeding without major issues, according to Nikolay Valkanov, Executive Director of the Association for Modern Trade, speaking on BNT. He noted that a more dynamic pace of activity is expected as the week progresses.
Valkanov advised citizens that clearing balances in leva should take around two to three weeks, recommending that card payments be favored during this period for convenience.
Reflecting on recent inflation trends, he highlighted that most of the significant price increases occurred in 2023, while 2025 saw a notable stabilization, particularly in the food sector. “We have moved past the period of high inflation, and from now on, price changes should remain within narrower limits,” he said.
Valkanov also sought to reassure the public regarding economic concerns following the currency switch. He emphasized that there is no reason for alarm, stating, “It appears there is no cataclysm – prices have not doubled, and incomes have not fallen.”
Source: BNT
