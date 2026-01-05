Bulgaria Shifts to Euros: 30–35% of Shoppers Already Paying in New Currency

In the early days of 2026, Bulgaria’s retail sector has smoothly transitioned to accepting euro payments, with customers adapting well to the new system, Nova TV reports. Albena Georgieva, executive director of a major retail chain in the country, said the introduction of payments in euros has proceeded successfully, although minor hiccups occasionally arise at the cash registers. Some shoppers attempt to split bills or request euro change for small amounts, treating stores like banks, but staff have been clarifying these situations, and the process is improving daily.

According to Georgieva, roughly 30 to 35% of the chain’s customers are paying in euros, primarily via bank cards, while the majority continue using leva. She expects this trend to continue throughout January, as Bulgarians adjust to the dual-currency environment.

The chain has implemented a system that displays the purchase amount in leva and converts it into euros to guide customers on expected change. On January 2, there was a temporary shortage of coins, though the problem was resolved the following day, partly because many bank branches were closed, prompting shoppers to rely on stores for currency exchange. The chain is also exercising caution with 200 and 500 euro banknotes.

Georgieva reassured that fears of rising food prices are unfounded. Retail outlets in January continue to accept coins up to 50 leva (approximately €25), maintaining smooth operations during the transition.

Source: Nova TV