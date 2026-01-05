Bulgaria Shifts to Euros: 30–35% of Shoppers Already Paying in New Currency

Business | January 5, 2026, Monday // 11:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Shifts to Euros: 30–35% of Shoppers Already Paying in New Currency

In the early days of 2026, Bulgaria’s retail sector has smoothly transitioned to accepting euro payments, with customers adapting well to the new system, Nova TV reports. Albena Georgieva, executive director of a major retail chain in the country, said the introduction of payments in euros has proceeded successfully, although minor hiccups occasionally arise at the cash registers. Some shoppers attempt to split bills or request euro change for small amounts, treating stores like banks, but staff have been clarifying these situations, and the process is improving daily.

According to Georgieva, roughly 30 to 35% of the chain’s customers are paying in euros, primarily via bank cards, while the majority continue using leva. She expects this trend to continue throughout January, as Bulgarians adjust to the dual-currency environment.

The chain has implemented a system that displays the purchase amount in leva and converts it into euros to guide customers on expected change. On January 2, there was a temporary shortage of coins, though the problem was resolved the following day, partly because many bank branches were closed, prompting shoppers to rely on stores for currency exchange. The chain is also exercising caution with 200 and 500 euro banknotes.

Georgieva reassured that fears of rising food prices are unfounded. Retail outlets in January continue to accept coins up to 50 leva (approximately €25), maintaining smooth operations during the transition.

Source: Nova TV

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, payments

Related Articles:

Former Deputy PM and Economist: 'We Haven’t Been This Rich Since Khan Asparuh' as Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone

Former Deputy Prime Minister and economist Nikolay Vassilev has described Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone as a historic achievement

Society | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Adopts Euro: No Price Shock or Income Drop, Experts Say

The initial days of Bulgaria’s euro adoption are proceeding without major issues, according to Nikolay Valkanov, Executive Director of the Association for Modern Trade,

Business | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Most Shops Compliant, Prices Stable: Euro Coordination Center Reports on Bulgaria’s Transition

Bulgaria has officially joined the eurozone, and authorities are now focusing on making the currency transition as transparent as possible

Business | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

January 6 in Bulgaria: Faith, Folklore, and Winter Rituals of Yordanovden

Yordanovden, celebrated on January 6, is one of the most significant religious and cultural holidays in Bulgaria. Known internationally as Epiphany or Theophany, the day commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan by John the Baptist

Society » Culture | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 08:00

Bulgaria’s Postal Network Handles Euro Exchange Smoothly in First Days

The exchange of levs into euros is proceeding smoothly at branches of “Bulgarian Posts,” according to retired Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov.

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 17:41

Strong Winds and Ice Warnings Issued Across Bulgaria for Tuesday

Weather warnings are in force across Bulgaria for Yordanovden, January 6, due to strong winds and hazardous ice conditions.

Society » Environment | January 5, 2026, Monday // 17:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Where Crypto Demand Is Growing in Bulgaria in 2026

Bulgaria’s crypto scene is finally maturing.

Business » Finance | January 5, 2026, Monday // 17:22

Bulgarian Stock Exchange Opens Strong in Euro Trading, Signaling Growth Cycle

All indices on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange opened strongly in their first session measured in euros, showing gains across the board

Business » Finance | January 5, 2026, Monday // 14:01

Bulgaria: Gas Stations Face Strain in Early Days of Euro Adoption

Small gas station owners in Bulgaria are warning that the one-month transition period from the lev to the euro is too brief and could lead to technical difficulties and delays in service

Business | January 5, 2026, Monday // 13:00

Bulgaria After the Euro: What Comes Next for the Economy and Society

Bulgaria has now completed its transition to the euro, closing a chapter that began more than 28 years ago with the introduction of the currency board.

Business | January 4, 2026, Sunday // 17:37

Why Bulgarian and Greek Euro Coins Use Stotinki and Lepta instead of Cents

Since the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria, a seemingly small linguistic detail has sparked notable public debate: why Bulgarian euro coins are marked with “stotinki” rather than “cents”.

Business » Finance | January 4, 2026, Sunday // 13:38

Bulgaria Embraces the Euro with Nearly One Million Card and ATM Transactions in Just 48 Hour

Bulgarians marked the first two days of the country’s entry into the eurozone with intensive use of card payments and cash machines

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 16:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria